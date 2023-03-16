LoL Patch 13.5 sees unpopular AD carry getting second-highest damage per game

One of the most unpopular AD carries is topping the scoreboard for the most damage dealt per game in League of Legends Patch 13.5.

Kog’Maw is currently the fourth least-picked champion for the role in all ranks, according to a League stat site U.GG. He’s outpacing three non-standard AD carries—Yasuo, Ziggs, and Seraphine. At the same time, he has the second-most damage dealt per game with 26,226 points of damage on average, according to U.GG.

Having Kog’maw so high in terms of damage dealt is slightly intriguing, as the champion is usually perceived as a late game champion, who excels when he reaches at least three items in his inventory. With the current meta being so reliant on early game snowball, it’s surprising to see Kog’Maw being second when it comes to the champions with the most damage on average.

Moreover, Kog’Maw hasn’t seen any direct nerfs or buffs this season. Riot Games developers are keeping him on the sidelines, and currently, it remains unknown whether he will see some quality changes or not. He’s also nowhere to be seen on the list of patch notes for the upcoming Patch 13.6.

Still, high damage doesn’t transform into a high win rate. As of now, Kog’Maw is doing decently, as he’s in the 10th place among AD carries in all ranks as far as the win rate goes with 50.84 percent. He also hasn’t seen much pro play presence. In the four main regions, he was only picked once this year so far, according to a League stat site Games of Legends.

Related: LS believes MSI is ‘doomed’ after LoL Patch 13.6 fails to change enough

When it comes to damage, only one champion is ahead of Kog’Maw—Karthus. And this has been the case for a few weeks now, which is more than sensible, looking at Karthus’ suicidal kit and global damage from ultimate.