LS believes MSI is ‘doomed’ after LoL Patch 13.6 fails to change enough

League of Legends Patch 13.6 is on the horizon, with a release date set for next week. It’s also expected to be the patch the pros play at the Mid-Season Invitational in May, and Nick “LS” De Cesare claims this could spell trouble for the international tournament.

The popular League streamer reviewed the patch on his March 15 stream and shared his honest opinion on the update. He believes MSI is “completely doomed” if it’s going to be played on Patch 13.6 since the update doesn’t do anything to shake up the “stale” meta.

“It means that the meta we have been seeing for the last four months will remain the same exact meta for MSI,” LS said. “That is extremely depressing because this is the most stale and stagnant and depressive state of League of Legends that we’ve ever had.”

LS explained that competitive League is getting gradually worse because the champion pool is getting slimmer and slimmer with every season. He added that in the current state, there’s nothing stopping players from picking abusive duos like Lucian and Nami or Zeri and Lulu in the bot lane.

He pointed out that with the Patch 13.6 changes, champions like Vayne won’t return as an AD carry but as a mid laner or top laner instead.

LS also underlined how it’s confusing that Veigar’s pick and win rate spiked in one update and now he’s immediately getting nerfed, while other champs like the bot lane duos mentioned above remain untouched by the developers while they can “literally destroy competitive viewing experience”.

To top it all over, LS complained Riot Games is virtually able to delete champions from the competitive meta, as it did with Maokai, Ashe, and Yuumi. “It’s very confusing why Riot doesn’t take a harder stance on some champions that are actually causing a lot of problems,” he said.

MSI 2023 kicks off in London, England on May 2.