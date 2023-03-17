One LoL champion is finally getting a new skin after waiting over 1,500 days

Riot Games is set to deliver new cosmetics for Mundo, Udyr, and Shyvana, the company announced during the dev video released today. These three League of Legends champions have waited years before receiving “a bit of love” from its publisher, as Andrei “Meddler” Van Roon said.

The head of League studios confirmed that Riot is working on some skins for those champions who haven’t seen a new cosmetic in a while. In the video, Riot Meddler specifically talks about Shyvana, Udyr, and Mundo, who has not seen a new skin in five years. In fact, while Shyvana was included in the Sentinels of Light event with her Ruined skin, but Mundo has been waiting to make an appearance since he last wore the Frozen Prince outfit.

.@RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with another Dev Update with game director Riot Pupulasers. Watch now to learn more about:



🦂Skarner's VGU

🏇Rell Midscope Update

💎Blue Essence Emporium

💫Star Guardian Orianna and Senna

⏱️Quick Play pic.twitter.com/mgVR2pohFs — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 17, 2023

The Half-Dragon is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Riot Forge game The Mageseeker, and considering the importance she might have in the story, it would not be surprising to see another skin related to a League of Legends Story game. On the other hand, Mundo’s new skin could be related to one of the teased thematics coming this year, whether it might be the cats vs. dogs skin line or one of the unveiled ones teased today by Riot Meddler.

The other champion who will receive some love is the Spirit Walker, who received a big rework less than one year ago. Much like Mundo, Udyr could be a part of a new thematic too, but the mystery surrounding their next cosmetics will remain for the time being.