Newly discovered Caitlyn-Titanic Hydra tech could take over LoL solo queue

With the 2024 League of Legends meta taking shape, AD carry players are quickly discovering new strategies to help them get ahead of the curve. One wild tech for marksmen, for example, has the potential to rip through the solo queue ladder—and it involves Caitlyn and Titanic Hydra.

Broken down by League content creator Allen “Saber” Chen, the build includes Titanic Hydra as the primary first buy, along with other items like Stormrazor, Infinity’s Edge, and Last Whisper. He currently has a 66 percent win rate through the last week with this new Caitlyn build, according to OP.GG, and is blasting through squishy targets in two to three shots in the mid-to-late game.

To pull off this new Caitlyn tech, you must have Titanic Hydra in your inventory and available for activation. Caitlyn’s passive, Headshot, empowers her next auto attack as a critical strike after she either catches an enemy in her Yordle Snap Trap, hits them with her 90 Caliber Net, or after her fifth auto attack.

If you activate Titanic Hydra right after you’ve fired off your empowered auto attack, Hydra will reset her auto attack and give you another empowered bullet that you can fire in quick succession. These two Headshots can absolutely decimate a squishy target, as seen in a solo queue game featuring former Fnatic mid laner Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek.

In the hilarious clip, Nemesis’ team is storming through the opposing team’s base as they approach the end of the match when his Ezreal steps forward to deal some poke damage. Unfortunately for that player, they walked into auto attack range of Caitlyn, who promptly fired two Headshots and instantly killed them, much to the shock of Nemesis and his viewers.

Although this build might not be the most efficient for Caitlyn, it could be a great choice for any high-level players who are facing off against multiple squishy targets while also being mechanically gifted enough to activate the tech on a consistent basis. Riot didn’t address the strategy in League’s latest patch, but if more players begin to pick up the build and it is successful, it could get the attention of the developers.