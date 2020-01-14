New juggernaut Sett is now live in League of Legends

The wait is finally over for League of Legends fans—Sett is now live.

The Boss hits the Rift in today’s update and he’s ready to pound his opponents’ faces in. Players able to snag Sett’s calling card over the last few weeks will be able to unlock the champion for free on the live servers.

The new addition to the League cast brings back the physicality of older champs. Recent champions, like Aphelios, Senna, and Qiyana, have more complicated kits focusing on long-range combat or elusiveness. But Sett revitalizes the juggernaut class, being the first champ in the category since Illaoi’s 2015 release.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Boss’ abilities.

Passive—Pit Grit

Heavy Hands: Sett’s basic attacks alternate between a left and right punch, but always start with a left punch. Attack speed increases the speed of both punches.

Left punches do normal damage and follow Sett’s regular attack speed, while right punches come out faster (eight times the speed of his left punches) and deal bonus damage. Sett resets back to a left punch if he doesn’t do a right punch within two seconds after the left punch.

Heart of the Half-Beast: Sett gains 0.25 additional health regeneration for each five percent missing health.

Q—Knuckle Down

Sett gains a 30-percent movement speed buff for 1.5 seconds while moving toward enemy champions. Sett’s next two basic attacks within five seconds each deal bonus physical damage and a percentage of the target’s maximum health. Consuming an attack refreshes the timer.

W—Haymaker

Passive: Sett stores 100 percent of post-mitigation damage taken as “Grit” to a cap of 50 percent of Sett’s maximum health. Grit decays by 30 percent every second after four seconds.

Active: Sett expends all Grit to deal true damage to all enemies in a centerline. Enemies not in the centerline take physical damage instead. Sett also gains a rapidly decaying shield equal to the expended Grit over two seconds.

E—Facebreaker

Sett pulls in enemies at his front and back, dealing physical damage and slowing enemies by 50 percent for 0.5 seconds. If Facebreaker affects at least one enemy on each side, all targets are stunned for one second after landing.

R—The Show Stopper

Sett suppresses the target enemy champion and then carries them forward for 1.5 seconds before slamming them to the ground. Enemies within the impact area take physical damage and are slowed by 99 percent for 1.5 seconds.

With League’s 2020 season just beginning, fans have plenty of time to climb the ranks with the Boss.