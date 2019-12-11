Everything we know about Sett, League’s next champion

Christmas came early for League of Legends fans. Not only did players get a second, back-to-back champion release today, they also got their first look at the game’s next juggernaut, Sett.

Riot Games released a short bio for the game’s newest champion today but left many questions unanswered regarding Sett’s release. Although there’s still a lot of unknowns, here’s everything we know about Sett given the trail of clues the League developer has left leading up to the champion’s reveal.

Who is Sett?

With an Ionian vastaya mother and a Noxian human father, Sett became known as the “half-beast boy.” Due to his uncanny origins and his father’s disappearance, Sett fell victim to a childhood of taunts and snide remarks from outsiders. After honing his fighting skills against his oppressors, he turned to the pits in search of his father, a renowned fighter.

Sett learned that his father left the local ring to tour more profitable pits around the world. And in a fit of rage, he vowed to become a better fighter and put his skills to the test, eventually using his force to take control of the pits and those who ran them.

What are Sett’s abilities?

Over the weekend, Riot emailed a select number of League fans ability cards containing one of Sett’s skills. The abilities lacked descriptions but were accompanied by pictures of pre-existing champions receiving punches to the face. When players combined their emails together, the cards created a full champion kit:

Q—Fist, Meet Face

W—Catch These Hands

E—Bust ‘Em Up

R—Let’s Give ‘Em a Show

Given the nature of Sett’s champion bio and the names of his abilities, it’s safe to assume Sett will be a melee champion reliant on close combat. Players will likely learn more about the Big Boss in the weeks leading up to his release as the League developer reveals more details about the champion.

When does Sett release on live servers?

Riot has yet to reveal a release date for Sett, but fans may have some clues as to when the juggernaut will join the fray.

Surrender at 20, a data mining website for the League of Legends Public Beta Environment, unearthed a card-like loot asset last month named Sett’s Calling Card. The item’s description was labeled with Jan. 14, suggesting that players may be able to open the item at this time. It’s unclear what will be inside of the calling card, but the loot may accompany the champion’s release.

Fans will have a better time frame when the champion hits League’s testing server. Aphelios, League’s most recent champion release, joined the PBE two weeks prior to his release on the live servers. Once Sett makes his way to the testing server, fans should expect his release within the following weeks.