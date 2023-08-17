Naafiri’s dogs have one ‘unfair’ advantage over enemies and it has LoL players asking questions

Naafiri is the latest champion to land in League of Legends, and like many modern champions, she’s arrived with a clear advantage; her summoned dogs are more durable than other summoned creatures, leaving League players to question why.

With a 52.98 percent win rate in the mid lane, according to League stat tracking site U.GG, Naafiri is a solid and dominating force in the mid lane because she has a versatile kit and a unique and powerful passive; We are More. As the name suggests, Naafiri summons a pack of dogs to attack her targets, but the problem is they’re too strong.

Compared with Yorick’s Ghouls, Elise’s spiders, Zyra’s plants, or even Malzahar’s Voidlings, these dogs are durable and take much more effort to destroy.

On top of that, it doesn’t cost any mana, and a lot of League players think that’s the biggest issue; it “feels like a cheat code” for Naafiri players and a particularly oppressive force for her enemies on the Rift.

So, why are her dogs more durable than other summons?

Players speculate it’s just an imbalance issue and that new champions and their abilities will always be stronger than older ones, and there is no standard for these creatures.

While others believe they have such different functions and uses that there will never be a standard for them, and because of this, they need to have their own rules. Because Naafiri’s dogs appear passively, they aren’t as reliable and will appear when the passive requirements have been met, so they need to be somewhat durable.

Unfortunately, playing against Naafiri will feel oppressive because you’re playing against a pack. But playing as Naafiri in the mid lane feels pretty great in Patch 13.16.

