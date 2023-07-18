How to pet Naafiri in League of Legends

Everyone knows that if there is a dog in a video game, you must be able to pet it.

League of Legends might be a really serious MOBA title, but even summoners need to take a break and reward the latest champion to join the game with a few ear scratches and belly rubs.

Naafiri is the newest Darkin to join League’s ever-expanding collection of playable characters, and she comes in the form of a ferocious sand hound that is closely followed by her loyal pack.

She is also a deadly assassin that can burst any squishy target from full health to none, whether she’s throwing Tainted Blades at her enemies or diving into the backline with her hounds. Before attacking, however, here’s how you can give your good dog some quick pets before she takes out the enemy team.

Three ways to pet Naafiri in LoL

To activate the petting animation for Naafiri, players just need to press their joke hotkey (CTRL + 1) two times. This should activate her first pet animation, which spawns in League’s old hand cursor and pets the champion on the head. There are, however, two more animations that you can activate in similar manners.

For the second petting animation, you need to press your taunt hotkey (CTRL + 2) right after you’ve completed the first petting animation. The third and final petting animation can be found by clicking your dance hotkey (CTRL + 3) as soon as the second animation has been completed.

Ultimately, you should be able to chain these petting animations together so that the summoner’s hand pats Naafiri’s head, then scratches her neck until she falls over, and finally rubs her belly for the last animation. This is how to completely pet Naafiri in League, which is a mechanic I never thought I’d have to explain.

Naafiri will be stalking into battle when Patch 13.14 goes live on July 19.

