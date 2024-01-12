Naafiri, Zed, and Ezreal among buffed champions in upcoming LoL Patch 14.1 B

The year might have just started for League of Legends fans, but Riot Games is already set to make some adjustments after bringing several sweeping changes to the game.

In League‘s upcoming 14.1 B patch, the developers are buffing a plethora of champions and items to help add a bit more balance as players become accustomed to the new-look Summoner’s Rift. As a result, popular picks like Naafiri, Zed, Ezreal, Lux, Zac, and Corki will be getting some love in this update.

Imperfections are expected in the opening month of the season. Image via Riot Games

Lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison broke down some of the big changes on social media, saying there were a few gameplay aspects that had increased power this season but didn’t warrant any major attention. Others, on the other hand, have been struggling a bit through the first day of the patch and require some updates.

Some AD-based items, like Hubris, Profane Hydra, Ravenous Hydra, Stridebreaker, Tiamat, and Essence Reaver, have been underperforming to start the year, causing other champions to struggle as a result. While the devs adjust some of the numbers of these items, some champions will also need some changes to help their performance over the course of the patch.

Zed, for example, was heavily dependent on building Ravenous Hydra in 2023. But with the weaker state of the Hydra-based items, he has lost a bit of power. With Ravenous Hydra dropping in efficacy and Zed becoming much more single target focused, the devs will be adding onto his numbers to compensate for the losses in other areas.

Naafiri might be a newer assassin to League, but she is also getting some buffs after Patch 14.1. Phroxzon said even though Riot has accounted for players building the champion incorrectly and the weak state of Profane Hydra, she still seems to be weaker than anticipated and will be getting some buffs in response.

Trinity Force is an item that might not look too underpowered for most melee champions, but for ranged users like Corki and Ezreal, this item has become a bit too weak for Riot’s liking. To help stand them back on their feet, these champions will be receiving some buffs instead of Trinity Force getting a buff.

Overall, the developers are being very careful to find the sweet spot for all of the changes, while still giving enough leeway for mistakes and growth as the player base learns how to traverse through the new Summoner’s Rift and all of the new items at their disposal.

League Patch 14.1 B is expected to go live around 4pm CT on Jan. 12.