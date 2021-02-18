Morgan leads Hanwha Life Esports to win over Nongshim RedForce in 2021 LCK Spring Split

The 19-year old top laner had one of the best series of his career.

Hanwha Life Esports beat Nongshim RedForce 2-1 today in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split off the back of one of a spectacular performance by top laner Park “Morgan” Gi-tae.

HLE looked strong this split and were the favorites to win this series against NS after Chovy and Deft showed what they’re capable of during their last couple of matches. While both players played quite well throughout the entire series, they were outperformed by their rookie top laner on two different picks. Morgan used Gragas and Renekton to carry two games in a row, securing both MVP votes for his incredible performance today.

While the top laner of HLE heavily improved throughout the last couple of matches, the jungler Park “Arthur” Mi-reu keeps making mistakes, which costs HLE objectives and teamfight wins.

#HLE #LCK #HLEWIN



오늘 치열한 전투 끝에 승리를 가져왔습니다. 2라운드에서는 더 많은 승리를 가져올 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 오늘도 응원해주신 팬분들께 감사드립니다🧡



We won the match today. In the second round, we will try to bring more victory with more improvement. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mDE9diNQ2i — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) February 18, 2021

This League of Legends series began with a huge statement game from the NS squad. They had a superior draft in every lane and used their champions to secure early leads after a botched invade by HLE. The game quickly spiraled out of control following this early game in favor of NS, who were able to convert the early gold lead into a Mountain Dragon Soul, multiple Barons, and secured the first win of the series.

Following the first game domination, HLE changed their draft to a more tank-oriented composition. They picked up three tanky champions alongside Taliyah and Kai’Sa as the backline. Off the back off an amazing performance by Morgan’s Gragas, HLE equalized the series after he kept picking off the carries of NS and throwing them into his team with barrels.

With the confidence from the second game win, HLE went for a well-rounded compositions with decent frontline and better backline damage. Morgan was given Renekton, who has been a contested pick in the LCK this split. With the champion, he won the laning phase and then aided his team to secure the sweep against NS.

Following this victory, HLE(6-3) climbed to second place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. While they did show weaknesses in the first game of the series, they bounced back and secured this crucial win today.

HLE will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 20 with a matchup against the leaders in the standings — DWG KIA. Tune in at 5am CT to see if HLE has what it takes to beat the reigning world champions.

