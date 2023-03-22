Milio, LoL’s newest support, is now live

Stay warm, get cozy, and gather around the campfire with League of Legends’ newest enchanter support champion, Milio. The Gentle Flame is now ready to light the way for players around the world as they make the perilous climb up their respective ranked ladders through Patch 13.6.

Using his simple-but-effective abilities to heal, shield, and guide his allies to victory, Milio is the next best champion to start practicing on Summoner’s Rift if you are a support main looking for a new pick to master alongside your teammates. Not only is Milio a cheery character that is sure to warm your heart, but he also has a ton of utility that your fellow summoners will appreciate.

Whether you’re boosting your AD carry’s range with Cozy Campfire, shielding them and speeding them up with some Warm Hugs, or setting up a gank with your red-hot Ultra Mega Fire Kick, Milio is one friend that you’ll be happy to have in a pinch while scaling through the early game.

Milio is also a huge help in the later stages of a match—especially when facing off against a ton of opposing crowd control—thanks to his ultimate ability, Breath of Life. When a team gets hit with a huge wombo combo, the quirky support can cleanse all CC effects from surrounding allies immediately, while also healing them for a good amount.

Ultimately, Milio is a champion that is both easy to understand as an opponent, effective as a backline healer, and great for new players who are looking for an uncomplicated champion while they learn the other aspects of the game and the champions around them. It also helps that Milio works really well with traditional AD carry champions, who are very strong in today’s meta.

If you find yourself liking Milio’s playstyle, you might consider picking up his debut cosmetic in the Faerie Court universe, so you can heal, shield, and kick some fireballs in style.