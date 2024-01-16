Category:
League of Legends

MAD, Karmine Corp battle propels LEC to highest viewership numbers since 2021

All signs point towards a rejuvenated LEC.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 11:25 pm
|
Updated: Jan 15, 2024 11:27 pm
The stage at the LEC Winter Split, with spotlights illuminating the packed crowd.
Photo via Riot Games and LEC on Twitter

The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is currently ongoing and has seen a soar in players flocking to watch the league. After breaking its launch weekend numbers on Friday, today’s MAD Lions and Karmine Corp match pushed viewership to new heights.

Since 2023, the LEC has seen 10 teams from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa clash in seasonal leagues for a chance to get to the coveted World Championships. Naturally, as one of the biggest League leagues, the LEC brings in a solid audience, but this number has been stagnating since 2021, reaching a five-year low in 2023. In a sudden reversal of fortune, however, things are looking brighter than ever as the battle between MAD Lions and Karmine Corp on Jan. 15 saw the LEC main stream reach nearly 750,000 viewers according to stat-tracking website Esports Charts.

A crowd cheers at the LEC Championship as two League of Legends teams go head-to-head on stage.
The LEC is one of the biggest leagues in gaming. Photo via Riot Games

Since the league’s kickoff on Jan. 13, the numbers have been more than favorable. Players tuned in for all the matches, and though there were fluctuations in raw viewership, this year’s winter split has already surpassed the previous year even without MAD and KC’s head-to-head. Both of these teams particularly saw high viewership in other matches, culminating in their ultimate battle of skills. MAD Lions emerged as the winners of the encounter.

There are a number of factors to consider as to why the LEC, and in particular this head-to-head, has broken recent records for viewership. The major 14.1 update landing last week brought sweeping changes to how League is played and fans are eager to see how the pros approach the Rift. Both organizations also made massive changes in the off-season, with Karmine Corp themselves making a debut in this split.

The split resumes again on Jan. 20, and the numbers are foreshadowing a very successful year and a timely return to form for the prime EMEA league and competitive League as a whole.

related content

Read Article Despite 14.1B nerfs, one of LoL’s most broken item and champ combos remains deadly
Kennen and Fizz in League of Legends

Despite 14.1B nerfs, one of LoL’s most broken item and champ combos remains deadly

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 15, 2024
Read Article LoL players fear re-emergence of support items in other roles during early 2024 season
The official splash art for Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress.

LoL players fear re-emergence of support items in other roles during early 2024 season

Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Varus in League of Legends
League of Legends champion Varus holding his bow

Best supports to pair with Varus in League of Legends

Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra and others Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Spirit Blossom Master Yi holding a blade and rose petals.

Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season

Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Samira in League of Legends
Soul Fighter Samira showing off her guns

Best supports to pair with Samira in League of Legends

Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Jan 15, 2024

Author

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.