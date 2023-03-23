LS joins FlyQuest as a content creator

FlyQuest announced on March 23 that popular League of Legends personality Nick “LS” De Cesare has joined the organization as a content creator.

Both FlyQuest and LS released a video in which the latter talked about all that happened behind the curtain around his signing with the organization.

🙏Church just got a whole lot greener. Welcome @LSXYZ9 to the FlyQuest Family!



Nick has made tremendous strides both personally & professionally, truly embodying what it means to #ShowcaseGreatness

For the most part, LS shed some additional light on the mental issues and burnout he has been facing for a few years. He explained the process of seeking professional help, which he has been doing for around a year now, and how he’s come to terms with his illness. LS also underlined that getting to know himself better allowed him to be more empowered and that he’s confident things will “get progressively better.”

At the same time, LS reassured that his content won’t change following his signing with FlyQuest, even if he has to criticize the organization’s LCS team for their drafts. A major part of his content will now be published on FlyQuest’s YouTube channel as well.

LS himself is one of the most renowned personalities in League’s community. The 29-year-old coached a bunch of teams in his career, like Tempo Storm and Cloud9. He already was a part of different organizations in the content creator role, like T1. LS was also a major part of LCK/OGN and international League broadcasts, casting Worlds 2020, for example.

This year, LS mostly turned to live-streaming professional games, often voicing his opinions on the states of certain regions, teams, and so on.