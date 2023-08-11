LoL’s solo queue is dominated by one AD carry, and she even counters Kai’Sa

While most bot laners have been struggling with AP Kai’Sa running wild on Summoner’s Rift and nuking the enemy team a couple of screens away, others are picking a champ that easily dominates the lane and even counters the Daughter of the Void.

According to U.gg, Miss Fortune has held a win rate of at least 52 percent across all ranks for a while now. Funnily enough, not as many players are picking her as Kai’Sa, although she is arguably in a better state right now.

Unlike other AD carries, which are struggling to stay relevant right now due to a long list of overbearing nerfs that came in over the course of this season, Miss Fortune builds Lethality items and simply nukes everyone in her way. Her core build includes Youmuu’s Ghostblade, the Collector, and Serylda’s Grudge. For the keystones, she likes to take First Bullet, and Sorcery as her secondary tree where she opts for more damage via Absolute Focus and Gathering Storm.

A Lethality build is currently the best build for Miss Fortune. Image via Riot Games

On top of all of this, Miss Fortune is a lane bully and her damage during the early game is off the charts. She can easily bully any scaling AD carry out of the lane and get ahead.

Miss Fortune is a great counter to Kai’Sa in the lane, especially if you keep her at a distance. You should never come close to her and always use your ultimate to nuke her in a CC combo.

So, if you don’t feel like playing Kai’Sa or Ashe in this patch, pick Miss Fortune instead and demolish the enemy team with your heavy-hitting abilities, but always the enemies at bay.

