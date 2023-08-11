New Naafiri LoL bug shows this champ will even hunt down TFT pets

Naafiri’s whole identity revolves around the fact that she’s a hunter and will track down basically anything. But, there’s one major bug in League of Legends right now that takes her to a whole different level.

On Aug. 10, famous League bug hunter and content creator Vandril revealed that Naafiri can use her W ability, Hounds’ Pursuit, to charge into normally utargetable objects. This include Jarvan IV’s flag, Bel’Veth’s Void Coral which she uses to enter her final form, and even Teamfight Tactics pets we see in Howling Abyss.

In normal conditions, Naafiri shouldn’t be able to charge these objects at all because they are not targetable by other players. And don’t even get me started on the TFT pets. Pets are there only to brighten our day, be our fellow companion in battle, and nothing more.

This, naturally, gives her an unfair advantage over you because she can use this to gap-close and then nuke you in one quick rotation, especially if you’re a squishy champ.

Vandril has only showed us three examples of this and it still remains to be seen if this is the entire list of objects onto which this lethal assassin can charge. Other examples of this would be Senna’s passive souls, Zyra’s plants before blooming, Thresh’s lantern, souls of enemy team which Viego defeated, and maybe even Lulu’s Pixie.

Riot Games have yet to address this bug, but judging by how quickly the devs have been reacting to Vandril’s videos, I expect to see this bug fixed in Patch 13.16.

