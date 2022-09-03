Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects

In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees.

With hundreds of crowd control abilities spread across the massive roster of champions, it can be a lot to keep up with or a lot to learn if you’re a new player. That’s why learning the categories and types of crowd control effects is important.

All types of crowd control effects in League of Legends

Here’s a table of all crowd control effects in League, including their name, description, and whether they fall under the major crowd control categories. Those categories are:

Total CC: Crowd control effect removes total control of the champion.

Crowd control effect removes total control of the champion. Disrupting : Crowd control effect disrupts a channeled or charged ability.

: Crowd control effect disrupts a channeled or charged ability. Immobilizing : Crowd control effect prevents the ability to control movement. Doesn’t mean that unit cannot move, only that the unit cannot control movement.

: Crowd control effect prevents the ability to control movement. Doesn’t mean that unit cannot move, only that the unit cannot control movement. Disarming: Crowd control effect disables basic attacks.

CC Effect Description Total CC? Disrupting? Immobilizing? Disarming? Airborne Unit is knocked airborne and cannot move, attack, cast abilities, or use items while airborne. Yes Yes Yes Yes Blind A blind unit will miss basic attacks. No No No No Cripple A crippled unit will experience reduced attack speed. No No No No Disarm A disarmed unit cannot declare basic attacks. No No No Yes Disrupt A disrupted unit has had its channeled, and charged abilities interrupted. No Yes No No Drowsy/Sleep A drowsy unit is slowed and will fall asleep. A sleeping unit cannot move, attack, cast abilities, or use items until the duration ends or if they are attacked. No/Yes No/Yes No/Yes No/Yes Forced Action* A unit under the effect of a forced action cannot control its movement or attacks and cannot cast abilities or use items. There are four types of forced actions (see below). Yes Yes Yes Yes/No* Ground A grounded unit cannot activate mobility spells like dash or blink abilities. No No No No Kinematics A unit affected by kinematics is dragged to another unit or location. No No No No Knockdown Knockdown disrupts units that are dashing or airborne. No Yes No No Nearsight Nearsighted units have their sight radius reduced and lose allied vision. No No No No Root A rooted unit cannot move or activate mobility spells. No No Yes No Silence A silenced unit cannot cast abilities or activate items. No Yes No No Polymorph A polymorphed unit is silenced and turned into a critter. Only Lulu’s No Yes No No Slow A slowed unit has reduced movement. No No No No Stasis A unit in stasis cannot move, attack, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells. They are also untargetable and invulnerable. Yes Yes Yes Yes Stun/Suspension A stunned unit cannot move, attack, cast abilities, or use items. A suspended unit is stunned and acts airborne. Yes Yes Yes Yes Suppression A suppressed unit cannot attack, move, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells. Yes Yes Yes Yes

*There are four types of Forced Action crowd control effects:

Berserk : A berserk unit will attempt to attack a nearby unit regardless of ally/enemy status. A berserk unit cannot attack, issue move commands, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells.

: A berserk unit will attempt to attack a nearby unit regardless of ally/enemy status. A berserk unit cannot attack, issue move commands, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells. Charm : A charmed unit is forced to move towards the source of the charm with reduced movement speed. A charmed unit cannot attack, issue move commands, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells.

: A charmed unit is forced to move towards the source of the charm with reduced movement speed. A charmed unit cannot attack, issue move commands, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells. Flee : A fleeing unit will move directly away from the source with reduced movement speed. A fleeing unit cannot attack, issue move commands, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells.

: A fleeing unit will move directly away from the source with reduced movement speed. A fleeing unit cannot attack, issue move commands, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells. Taunt: A taunted unit will attempt to attack the source. A taunted unit cannot attack or move commands, cast abilities, or use items or summoner spells.

Casting and connecting with crowd control abilities will also boost your crowd control score, which appears in your advanced stats tab.