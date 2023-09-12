LoL’s La Ilusión skinline celebrates the departed with new looks for Renata Glasc, Qiyana, and more

The Halloween season is about much more than tricks and treats—and League of Legends players are about to be given a deep look at how other cultures interpret this time of year.

Riot Games has once more diverted from the expected batch of Halloween skins in League, this time welcoming the new “La Ilusión” skinline, where Renata Glasc, Ziggs, Draven, Qiyana, Gnar, and Nidalee indulge in post-death antics. These skins are expected to be released alongside Patch 13.19 on Sept. 27, with it not being yet clear if other skins recognizing the spooky season will be released thereafter.

Even in Death, these spirits continue the cycle of Life.



La Ilusión Renata Glasc, Ziggs, Qiyana, Draven, Nidalee and Gnar are now available on PBE 🌺💀🌹 pic.twitter.com/EjHihi5koi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 12, 2023

This skinline takes clear inspiration from the Mexican tradition of Día de los muertos, as well as other celebrations of the departed across various Hispanic cultures, complete with the inclusion of colorful skulls (referred to in these celebrations as calaveras) and marigolds. Instead of lamenting the loss of others, these celebrations recognize their lives and their continuation of life even after death.

La Ilusión Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Ziggs, and Nidalee utilize candles and altars (known as ofrendas), which are used during these celebrations as physical ways to recognize those that have passed. It is custom for families to decorate these altars with items and pictures that were special to that person, which Nidalee appears to have done for a fallen feline comrade. Meanwhile, Ilusión Draven has symbols depicting guitars where his axes are set to drop—a popular instrument for these festivities.

Renata Glasc is also the recipient of a Prestige version of her La Ilusión look, where the midnight blues and lavenders of her outfit and abilities have been entirely replaced by golds and whites. Her abilities continue to be covered in floral patterns, now more closely resembling the deep gold associated with marigolds. It is likely that this skin will be earnable through an upcoming event pass.

An event featuring these La Ilusión skins has not yet been revealed, though since it will be released alongside Patch 13.19—which is the patch the upcoming World Championship will be played on—it’s likely they’ll be tied into the first part of a Worlds event. More information is expected to be provided within the coming weeks.

All of these skins are now available for testing on League’s PBE server and will remain there until they are pushed to live servers on Sept. 27. Assets pertaining to a possible event, including capsules, icons, and emotes, should be patched into the PBE within the next week.

