LoL young gun Vetheo reportedly joins Vitality as huge LEC roster shuffle continues

Is this the Vitality configuration that will put them back on top?

The LEC rostermania continues with a bang, as former Team Heretics Midlaner Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié is set to join Team Vitality, according to a report from Sheep Esports.

Multiple other players were considered for the position before management settled on Vetheo, according to the report.

The LEC is in the middle of one of its biggest all-time roster shuffles. Rekkles parted ways with Fnatic, and is role-swapping to support. Karmine Corp is being added to the league, G2 is surprisingly not changing a single player, and KOI is going through struggles after parting with Infinite Reality. Ibai Llanos managed to retain the KOI brand but was forced to drop several teams.

As for Vitality, they look to be reloading at key positions. They’ll reportedly add Vetheo, sure, but they’re also reportedly adding Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov after the veteran had an up-and-down run with a talented MAD Lions squad. They’re also dropping Luka “Perkz” Perković early, and promoting their academy jungler to the main roster in his place.

Vitality attempted to create a super team in the LEC but fell drastically short of expectations. They had a strong start during the Winter Split regular season and finished third during the Spring Split, but cratered to a dead last finish during the Summer Split regular season. International competition proved more disastrous: across MSI and Worlds competition, the team only won a single match. While rational fans of Western teams didn’t exactly expect international titles, they certainly expected more international wins and domestic success.

Across multiple esports, Vitality has historically been willing to spend a lot of money for results, but with the new salary cap restrictions and their previous disaster in 2023, who knows what they’ll be looking at roster-wise.