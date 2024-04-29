LoL shoutcaster Azael steps away from MSI 2024 broadcast team

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational broadcast team will be missing one of its core members this year. Longtime League caster Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley confirmed today he won’t be making the trip to China for the three-week-long tournament.

Azael revealed today in a post on social media that his father is struggling with his health, and to spend as much time with him as possible, he won’t be traveling to China for the tournament. He will instead spend the foreseeable future in his home country of Canada.

I unfortunately won't be attending MSI this year.



Hours before flying out to China I got the devastating news that my father doesn't have much time left. I've made the decision to cancel the trip and spend this time in Canada with my family.



Thank you all for understanding ♥ — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) April 29, 2024

“Hours before flying out to China I got the devastating news that my father doesn’t have much time left,” Azael said on Twitter/X. “I’ve made the decision to cancel the trip and spend this time in Canada with my family.”

Yesterday, fellow North American League shoutcaster Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines announced he’s skipping out on MSI, too, instead making the decision to prioritize his personal health and sleep schedule. Flowers’ and Azael’s reasons for missing the tournament are, needless to say, unrelated.

Riot announced the full English MSI broadcast team earlier today, with shoutcasters from all four major League regions being represented. Azael, who likely would have served primarily as a color commentator for the event, was included in the announcement. It’s unclear at this time if Azael’s spot on the broadcast team will be replaced by another shoutcaster or if Riot will leave his slot vacant.

The 2024 League Mid-Season Invitational will begin on Wednesday, May 1, with the tournament’s play-in stage.

