Azael casting the 2023 LCS Spring Finals.
Photo by Marv Watson via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

LoL shoutcaster Azael steps away from MSI 2024 broadcast team

Family first.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 12:09 pm

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational broadcast team will be missing one of its core members this year. Longtime League caster Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley confirmed today he won’t be making the trip to China for the three-week-long tournament. 

Azael revealed today in a post on social media that his father is struggling with his health, and to spend as much time with him as possible, he won’t be traveling to China for the tournament. He will instead spend the foreseeable future in his home country of Canada. 

“Hours before flying out to China I got the devastating news that my father doesn’t have much time left,” Azael said on Twitter/X. “I’ve made the decision to cancel the trip and spend this time in Canada with my family.”

Yesterday, fellow North American League shoutcaster Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines announced he’s skipping out on MSI, too, instead making the decision to prioritize his personal health and sleep schedule. Flowers’ and Azael’s reasons for missing the tournament are, needless to say, unrelated. 

Riot announced the full English MSI broadcast team earlier today, with shoutcasters from all four major League regions being represented. Azael, who likely would have served primarily as a color commentator for the event, was included in the announcement. It’s unclear at this time if Azael’s spot on the broadcast team will be replaced by another shoutcaster or if Riot will leave his slot vacant. 

The 2024 League Mid-Season Invitational will begin on Wednesday, May 1, with the tournament’s play-in stage. 

Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.