LoL players think they have an idea to make Janna a more useful support

Janna is an AD champion's best friend, but this change could make her have more potential lane partners.

Janna is a notorious enchanter support in League of Legends, with her kit revolving solely around boosting her allies’ throughput and keeping her enemies at bay. Famous for her heals, shields, and buffs, Janna is a relatively one-dimensional champion, but League players on the game’s official subreddit think they might have an idea that can turn her into a much more prominent and versatile pick.

In a thread on the League subreddit, players cooked up an idea that would change Janna’s Eye of the Storm (E) to give its target a bonus to Adaptive Force, making the ability more useful for characters that use Ability Power. In its current state, Eye of the Storm only buffs champions’ Attack Damage when applied to them, so a change that would increase either AP or AD, depending on who it’s placed on, would immediately make Janna a better partner for a wider variety of bottom laners.

Since Janna was released in 2009 and has had very few changes applied to her kit since then, the way she plays is arguably much simpler than most other champions in the game. Her E is a basic way to shield champions and boost their AD, but if she got an extra layer of depth to that simple ability, she’d earn a much-needed update that could bring her up to speed with some of the other options in the support role.

Image via Riot Games

“I mean it would ‘double’ her relevancy on E after laning phase,” a LoL player named gyarados10 said in the comments of the thread. “E on a mage would feel 100 [times] better.” Another player agreed with the sentiment: “It would be crucial not to allow it to give herself AP, at least,” they said.

If Janna did receive this change, there would be a case to be made that she’d instantly become one of the strongest enchanter supports in League, solely due to how much versatility she’d bring to team compositions. Additionally, direct changes to Janna’s kit would potentially make her less reliant on items like Ardent Censer and Staff of Flowing Water when trying to give her allies an extra boost of power. Currently, Janna holds a 2.3 percent pick rate at support across all solo queue ranks, according to League stats site U.GG—which ranks 27th out of 47 possible support picks in the game.

Janna’s Eye of the Storm last received a substantial change last December, when the ability’s shield power was increased, but the bonus attack damage that it gave was reduced as compensation. There are no current plans to buff or nerf Janna in League’s next patch, Patch 13.20.

About the author