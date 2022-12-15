If your holiday wishes include a long list of nerfs to some of the most oppressive champions in League of Legends, consider those wishes granted.

Riot Games has fully detailed the contents of League Patch 12.23b, which is now available as the last batch of major changes implemented within the game this year.

As Patch 12.23b is not a “full” patch, almost all of the aspects of League being altered are nerfs towards meta offenders, rather than buffing those that need a bit of help—which will likely be saved for the start of season 2023.

Notably, nearly all of the nerfs on this list are a direct result of the ongoing preseason, which not only brought major changes to the jungle role, but adjusted a handful of powerful items that have allowed certain champions to thrive a bit better than they should. More changes to items are expected to be released next year, as the development team needs more time to evaluate them following the holiday break.

Here is the full list of patch notes for the nerfs (and single buff) now live in League with Patch 12.23b.

All League Patch 12.23b patch notes

Champion Buffs

Lux

E AP ratio increased from 70 percent to 80 percent

Ultimate AP ratio increased from 100 percent to 120 percent

Champion Nerfs

Zed

Q base damage reduced from 80-220 to 70-210

E base damage reduced from 70-150 to 65-145

E cooldown increased from 5-3 seconds to 5-4

Rammus

W base armor reduced from 50 to 40

W base magic resist reduced from 15 to 10

W cooldown increased from 6 seconds to 7

Dr. Mundo

Base health regen growth reduced from .75 to .55

Passive HP loss increased from 3 percent current HP to 4 percent

Passive max HP regen reduced from .4-2.5 percent max HP to .4-2.3 percent

Q HP cost changed from 60 at all levels to 50-90

E HP cost changed from 20-60 to 10-70

Ultimate cooldown increased from 110 seconds to 120

Janna

Passive bonus movement speed reduced from 8 percent to 6 percent

E base bonus AD reduced from 10-40 to 10-30

Nilah

Q AD ratio reduced from 90-130 percent to 90-120 percent

Q crit amplifier increased from 100 percent crit chance to 120 percent crit chance

Q healing increased from 15 percent crit chance to 20 percent crit chance

Ultimate damage over time ratio reduced from 35 percent bonus AD to 28 percent

Ultimate total damage ratio reduced from 260 percent bonus AD to 232 percent

Ultimate healing reduced from 30-45 percent crit chance to 20-50 percent crit chance

Hecarim

Q damage amplifier per stack reduced from 4 percent + 5 percent per 100 bonus AD to 3 percent + 4 percent per 100 bonus AD

Lillia

Passive base damage reduced from 6 percent max HP damage to 5 percent

Q magic damage reduced from 40-80 to 35-75

Q outer edge true damage reduced from 40-80 to 35-75

Champion and System Adjustments

Udyr

W, E, and ultimate mana costs reduced from 45-28 to 40-23

Q damage reduced from 3-10 percent target max health + 6 percent per 100 bonus AD to 3-8 percent target max health + 5 percent per 100 bonus AD

Q empowered damage reduced from 2-5 percent target max health + 3 percent per 100 bonus AD to 2-4 percent target max health + 2 percent per 100 bonus AD

Q on-hit damage changed from 5-45 + 20 percent bonus AD to 5-35 + 30 percent bonus AD

Ultimate base damage per second increased from 10-50 to 10-60

Lord Domink’s Regards

Giant Slayer bonus damage raised from 0-15 percent to 0-25 percent

Health difference for maximum Giant Slayer damage increased from 2,000 health to 2,500

Stormrazor

Attack damage increased from 40 to 45

System Nerfs

Mosstomper

Shield reduced from 75-330 to 60-281

Jungle gold

Gold per treat given to pet reduced from 35 to 30

Red buff gold changed from 85 to 80

Blue buff gold changed from 85 to 80

Gromp gold changed from 75 to 70

Anicent Krug gold changed from 17-15

Small Wolves gold changed from 15 to 13

Small Razorbeaks gold changed from 8 to 7

Medium Krugs gold changed from 7 to 5

Epic Monsters

Jungle companion damage reduction against these monsters reduced from 30 percent to 20 percent

Jak’Sho: The Protean

Total cost increased from 3,000 gold to 3,100

Combine cost raised from 600 to 700

Resists per stack reduced from 3 to 2, max stacks reduced from 24 to 16

Tiamat

Cleave Ad ratio reduced from 50/25 percent to 40/20 percent

Ravenous Hydra