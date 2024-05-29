LoL players speculate an LPL legend could be next for a Hall of Legends skin

Faker’s Hall of Legends skins aren’t even available on the League of Legends servers yet, but fans of the game are already hypothesizing which professional star is going to be the next inductee into the prestigious club.

Many players on the League subreddit have agreed that the most likely candidate to next receive a Hall of Legends skin is former LPL AD carry Uzi, who had a decade-long career and etched himself into the League history books before retiring after the 2023 season. Many still look back on Uzi as the greatest ADC to ever play the game.

China is a massive market for League players, and if Riot were to tap into that market, doing so with one of the greatest players to ever come out of that region would be an incredibly sound strategy.

“Uzi is the best second choice by pretty much all metrics to be honest,” a League fan named RavenFAILS said on Reddit. “They only do one pro per year so picking an iconic legend from every region makes sense and in China who else do you pick other than Uzi? By far the most iconic LPL player when League started gaining popularity and long enough at it to be considered a legend.”

Other players who have a massive following in China include TheShy and JackeyLove, both of whom were on the famous 2018 Invictus Gaming squad—the first LPL team to ever win Worlds. Many fans on Reddit threw their names into the ring as well. “In China, TheShy is his own country,” one fan said.

Infamously, Uzi never won a World Championship and is considered by many to be the best League player to never hoist the Summoner’s Cup. Even with that in mind, though, not a single League fan who watched Uzi play in his prime will deny how great he was.

If Uzi is going to be the next recipient of a Hall of Legends skin, it would undoubtedly be for the champion with which he made a name for himself as early as his rookie season: Vayne. Throughout his career, Uzi was regarded as the best Vayne player in the world, and whenever he selected the champion, his team became an immediate threat to win, regardless of whether or not she was relevant in the current meta (she rarely was). Dating back to 2013, Uzi played 59 games on Vayne, posting a career KDA of 4.04 with her, according to League stats site Leaguepedia.

Riot has not made any indication on who the next League pro to get nominated into the Hall of Legends will be, although the committee that votes on it is already in the early stages of deciding. Faker’s Hall of Legends skins will go live on the client starting on June 12.

