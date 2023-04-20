LoL player’s perfect Aurelion Sol ultimate ruined by an inch

Every Aurelion Sol player dreams of pulling off a perfect five-man ultimate in one of their League of Legends games. And one of them almost managed to do so.

Many AoE abilities are easier to execute on a small Howling Abyss rather than on the Summoner’s Rift, and a player MisterMalik1 landed a five-man Aurelion Sol in the former, which he posted to Reddit on April 19. The ability impacted all five players and would have been perfect had one enemy not flashed out of the knock-up zone in the last second.

The one who escaped the knock-up, though, certainly didn’t escape with his life. Aurelion Sol and his teammates quickly finished off everyone from their team.

You have to give credit where it’s due, and it’s no different this time around. This almost-perfect Aurelion Sol play wouldn’t have been possible if not for the help of Poppy, who used her ultimate first to knock up two enemies and lock them in place for The Skies Descent.

When Aurelion Sol’s ultimate hit, it dealt around 900 points of damage to each enemy, combining for up to 4,500 damage. Now that’s what you can call an ability worthy of the Star Forger.

Aurelion Sol turned from an almost-forgotten champion to a players’ favorite in 2023 thanks to his rework in Patch 13.4. Since then the champion reigned supreme in the middle lane, being picked both in solo queue and by pros.

And despite receiving minor nerfs in League’s Patch 13.8, he’s still one of the strongest picks you can go for in your ranked games. So far, he sits on a 52.26 percent win rate in all ranks, according to stat site U.GG.