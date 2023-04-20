This LoL champion reigns supreme in his role following Patch 13.8 buffs

League of Legends Patch 13.8, launched April 19, introduced several minor buffs for champions, including Kog’Maw. It allowed him to climb even more on the scoreboard of the best AD carries in the game.

Currently, the Void champion sits in third place in terms of win rate in Platinum+ ranks, according to League stat site U.GG. With a 51.56 percent win rate, he’s the best AD-based marksman in the game, being outpaced only by ability power-dealing champs, Karthus and Seraphine, who sit in first and second places, respectively.

Patch 13.8 didn’t bring many changes across the board because it’s one of the most important ones of the year. Mid-Season Invitational 2023, which begins on May 2, will be played on the update, so Riot can’t afford for things to go wrong with it. Still, it boosted Kog’Maw’s abilities.

The Mouth of the Abyss got the cooldown on his Q reduced and his E had mana cost reduced and slows enemies even more. Moreover, the champion received the first-ever update to his passive since his release in June 1010. It now deals more damage and makes Kog’Maw Ghosted, making it easier for him to catch up with fleeing enemies, especially mobile ones.

These changes themselves aren’t enough to transform Kog’Maw into an overpowered pick. They were just perfect to solidify him as one of the better picks in the current meta, however. In Patch 13.7, he was already one of the strongest choices for the AD carry mains, especially for those who looked for a late-game scaling champion.

With these buffs and a small jump in terms of win rate, it remains to be seen whether Kog’Maw will become the pros’ favorite at MSI 2023. It’s tough to predict the meta since two supports will be disabled during the tournament.