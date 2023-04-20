Popular LoL jungler became one of the worst in the game after patch 13.8 nerfs

After two nerfs to his major ability on April 19 with the release of Patch 13.8, Kayn has heavily fallen out of favor with jungle players in League of Legends.

The champion currently sits in 11th place in terms of junglers with the worst win rates in Platinum+ ranks, according to a League stat site U.GG. He has a poor 48.80 percent win rate, though it drops even lower in Diamond+ ranks, where Kayn has a disastrous 47.71 percent win rate, the sixth worst on the scoreboard.

This is a significant drop for the Shadow Reaper, who was doing fairly well prior to the recent nerfs. In Patch 13.7, he had solid win rates above 50 percent in most ranks and was highly valued by many skilled players. And it’s safe to say it’s quite surprising as well since Patch 13.8 wasn’t expected to influence him as much.

In the recent update, Riot Games developers aimed to trim down his win rate a bit and make it a “little easier to punish” him, according to official patch notes. Kayn got his Shadow Assasin bonus movement speed reduced to 70 percent from 80 percent. The cooldown of the ability also got increased to 10 seconds up from eight.

On paper, these changes look like a minor hit to Kayn’s mobility and nothing else. Still, when comparing the win rates, he lost around two percent win rate on average, placing below 49 percent currently in most ranks.

All in all, it’s worth underlining Kayn has always been one of the tougher champions to balance, and it’s likely he’ll stay in the current spot before the devs figure out another possible fix to his ever-changing win rate.