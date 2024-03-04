LoL players agree skin quality has gone ‘downhill’ after comparing old cosmetics to new ones

League of Legends players have today suggested there’s been a very noticeable drop in the quality of newer champion skins compared to those released in the past. Between the rising cost of RP, more generic designs, and a focus on quantity over quality, players are beginning to feel like they’re not getting their money’s worth.

The discussion was prompted by one fan’s post on the League subreddit this week, which highlighted the differences in texture quality and detail in the skins for their favorite champ, Aurelion Sol. Compared to other characters, cosmetic options for the Star Forger were limited to a few Standard or Epic-grade skins, but 2024’s release of the Porcelain collection meant A’Sol was getting his first Legendary skin. The end result, however, didn’t meet players’ expectations.

Is the Porcelain skin line lacking? Image via u/NoManufacturer6092 on Reddit

Players believe the Porcelain Legendary skin looks worse than others released years prior, with some comparing it to 2016’s Ashen Lord and 2020’s Storm Dragon. “I really want Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol to receive vertebrae and be cured of an intervertebral hernia and have higher texture detail,” the post’s author wrote.

Others said this is a clear sign Riot is pumping out more skins than ever, with quality as the main sacrifice. “It’s not about making the highest quality skin they can, it’s about making the cheapest thing they can get away with,” one player said. Others slightly disagreed, believing visual quality hadn’t changed too much over recent years, but did admit the approach to design had become “soulless and creatively bankrupt.”

The decision to focus on quantity has its benefits, however. Outside of a few outliers, League one-tricks don’t need to wait as long for their champion to get a new skin. The problem many have is how generalized and how often these once-special releases have become—and it’s leaving a fairly sour taste in many players’ mouths.

Another factor affecting Riot’s approach to skin cosmetics is the company’s downsizing. While artists weren’t specifically targeted by layoffs, many projects—including visual reworks—have been put on the back burner. Throw on global inflation leading to an increase in RP prices, and it’s clear League players are keeping a tighter grip on their wallets.

We’ll see what Riot is cooking up in the months to come. League devs have already shared the next line of skins, the Crystalis Indomitus collection, set to arrive in June.