All new LoL 2024 Crystalis Indomitus Mythic skins

Welcome to a new era of shiny.
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 03:08 pm
Crystalis Motus Leona Splash Art
Image via Riot Games

A new age of crystals is coming to Summoner’s Rift, and it’s all pink.

In the first Dev Update of the year, Riot Games has introduced the latest League of Legends Mythic skin collection to hit the servers, with the 2024 Crystalis Indomitus line taking the stage as the newest set of exclusive skins for the game’s elusive Mythic shop.

There are only a handful of champions joining the new skin theme, but it should make collectors and certain champion enthusiasts (ahem, one tricks) very content as they look toward another beautifully designed cosmetic to grind for. If you’re looking to show off your dedication to League, here are all of the upcoming Crystalis Indomitus skins.

League‘s Crystalis Indomitus skins: Champs, release date, cost

Crystalis Indomitus Kha'Zix concepts.
Royal purple never looked so good. Image via Riot Games

Although Riot hasn’t provided too many details about the new skin line yet, the devs gave a quick sneak peek at what the Crystalis Indomitus theme will look like in-game. During the first Dev Update of 2024, the team showed off the look for Kha’Zix, who will be the first champion to receive the new Mythic skin.

Afterward, players can expect a new Crystalis Indomitus skin for Xerath in June, and Nautilus in August. As seen in the image provided by Riot, this theme will be similar to the Crystalis Motus thematic, where the champions are designed with shimmering crystal armor. Instead of bright red, however, the Indomitus edition of the Crystalis skin line will don the royal shades of purple and gold.

These skins will only be available through the Mythic Shop in the League client and will cost around 100 Mythic Essence each.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.