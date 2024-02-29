Category:
League of Legends

Riot introduces LoL’s new Mythic thematic, teases prestige skins for Yuumi and Leona

April Fools in League might bring a 'grate' surprise this year.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:22 am
Kha'Zix chasing his prey in haunted woods.
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has set the stage for a gleaming entrance of new Mythic skins thematic to League of Legends. These skins promise to bestow your beloved champions with a radiant makeover that will make them stand out on the Rift.

The Crystalis Indomitus collection introduces a breathtaking black-and-gold palette adorned with crystal-like accents, fiery sparks, electrifying lightning, and enigmatic glow. Kha’Zix, Xerath, and Nautilus have been chosen as the first recipients of these stunning skins, with Kha’Zix leading the pack and coming out this March.

Crystalis Indomitous Kha’Zix
Crystalis Indomitous Kha’Zix sporting lightning thanks to his passive. Image via Riot Games

In last year’s State of Skins update, Riot shared its plans to overhaul the Mythic Shop thematic. Out with the Ashen Knights and in with something more “crystalline,” the devs said. This new theme unveils a world where once-lost magic resurfaces in the form of mesmerizing crystals.

The Mythic Shop will also see an expansion in the number of Prestige skins available at any given time, from the current two to an increased four. With this update, players can quickly switch through Prestige skins, making it more likely for their favorite skins to show up sooner.

Adding to the shiny excitement of more crystal skins, the latest dev blog reveals two new prestige editions slated for release in July. Everyone’s favorite cat, Yuumi, and the Radiant Dawn Leona will receive prestige skins this summer. But it remains to be seen which iteration of their cosmetic will receive the prestige edition.

Following the striking Havenscale and delicate Porcelain skins that graced the League client this February to celebrate the Lunar New Year, fans can eagerly anticipate a cheddarific experience with the next skins coming in April. Riot teases a “cheesy surprise” set to roll out just in time for April Fools skins, a tradition entrenched over the years in League that always promises to bring a humorous twist to cosmetics.

Get ready to witness your champions transform into something extraordinary with the Crystalis Indomitus Mythic skins, and mark your calendars for the upcoming Prestige releases and the playful April Fools surprise later this year.

Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.