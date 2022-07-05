Riot to adjust pricing of League RP, TFT coins in US, Canada, and Tencent servers

Players will soon be paying a bit more for the currency of their choice in select Riot Games titles.

Riot announced today that changes will be implemented to the cost of Riot Points (RP), which are used in League of Legends, and TFT coins, used in the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics. All pricing changes will be implemented on Aug. 19, with a brief “bonus RP” and “bonus TFT coin” promotion extending to all purchases made in every region between July 14 and 31.

These changes follow similar adjustments made to various countries last year in which a similar bonus promotion was held after the announcement was made.

These pricing changes are to account for “worldwide inflation, currency fluctuations, maintaining fair prices between and within regions, consistency across our products, and other associated cost increases,” Riot explained in its blog post. Regions where the game is run by Tencent will experience different pricing changes, while the Garena server will not have any adjustments to pricing at this time.

In the U.S., there will be a 9.8-percent average price change to the cost of RP and TFT coins. The amount of currency (in USD) provided at the $5, $35, $50, and $100 tiers has been lowered significantly, while the $10 and $20 tiers give the same amount as before, but their cost has increased to $11 and $21, respectively.

Canadian players can expect a 9.9-percent average price change on all purchases of their currency of choice. The currency provided for each tier has increased greatly to align with the rest of North America, though that leads to a steep increase in how much each tier now costs. The lowest tier, $5 CAD, now costs $5.49 CAD and provides slightly less currency.

All of these changes to the cost of RP in League and TFT coins in Teamfight Tactics mobile will go live on Aug/ 19. Players in all regions will enjoy bonus currency granted to them if they purchase any between July 14 and 31. It’s unclear if and when adjustments will be made to other areas around the world.