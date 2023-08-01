LoL players agree on the champions that absolutely need to be permabanned in ranked

Every League of Legends player has at least one champion they hate to see on the opposite team and end up banning them way too often. On July 31, League’s community discussed which champions they hate to see the most, and the answers vary a lot, though some are quite obvious.

Players gathered on Reddit, where they admitted to their most-hated and permabanned champions in League. Many of the top comments pointed out ones who have annoying crowd control tools or abilities, or have immensely high snowball potential, which are often frustrating to play against (we struggle against them as well).

The author of the post claimed to have been banning Kha’Zix every game “because it feels he is always an overfed 1v9 snowball machine.” Another player underlined a classic League fighter, Master Yi. They claim to be banning “Master Yikes” since “nothing about it [him] is fun. […] I don’t want it in the enemy team, I don’t want it in my team. Just unfun all across the board.”

If Master Yi ever gets a remake, we plead to rename him into Master Yikes. It would reflect his annoying kit. Image via Riot Games

When it comes to champions who are flat-out annoying to play against, players have thrown in Veigar, Yuumi, Jax, Thresh, Pyke, and Illaoi in the bag. “Veigar because whenever that cage comes down my team’s decision-making demotes like 2 whole ranks,” one player argued. It’s hard to disagree, though. While it feels easy to dodge Veigar’s E, Illaoi’s tentacles, or Thresh’s Q, we seem to always deliberately walk into these abilities, allowing the frustration to take over.

Naturally, one player also mentioned one of, if not the most annoying champion to play against, Teemo, which I think we can all agree on. In the end, who likes to walk into a field of invisible mushrooms (yes, we should start buying Oracle Lenses) and lose half of their health?

The thread is full of different answers and arguments behind them, which makes a solid point that League is a truly diversified game. Every champion seems to be either beloved or hated by a group of players, and that’s a success of a multiplayer title on its own.

