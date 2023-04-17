LoL player perfectly weaves Ezreal’s abilities to secure stylish solo kill

Sometimes in League of Legends, everything goes your way. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, one player lived rent-free under an enemy’s tower while landing every skill shot they needed to in order to grab a ridiculously fast solo kill.

In the clip, the Ezreal player approaches the opposing Jinx player under their turret with both players at full HP. The first Mystic Shot (Q) that the Ezreal player landed on the Jinx nearly clipped an approaching minion marching into the lane, but Jinx barely intercepted it thanks to her larger hitbox. From there, the Ezreal player applied Essence Flux (W) to the Jinx and then used Arcane Shift (E) to remove the minion wave from their direct line of sight.

Related: Best supports to pair with Ezreal in League of Legends

Once they had a clear target on the Jinx player, Ezreal used another Mystic Shot to trigger Essence Flux before letting rip a Trueshot Barrage (R) that brought the Jinx player well below the half-health threshold.

The Jinx player tried to retaliate with a Zap (W), but the Ezreal quickly flashed out of the way to set themselves up for one last Mystic Shot, auto-attack combo to secure the kill without even taking a scratch. It wasn’t until the final auto attack that the Ezreal player finally drew turret aggro and took damage.

Related: Here are the early LoL Patch 13.8 notes

The only advantage that the Ezreal had going into the fight was one extra level—the Ezreal was level nine while the Jinx was level eight. Still, with a turret keeping the Jinx player extra safe, the Ezreal player had to pull off the perfect play in the situation to earn a solo kill. Luckily (or perhaps all skillfully), they did just that.