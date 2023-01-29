With every new season, there’s something to look forward to in League of Legends. Whether it’s new champions, items, or patch notes shaking things up, there’s never a dull moment on the Rift.

One of the most well-known ADCs in the game is the Prodigal Explorer, Ezreal. He is a moderately difficult marksman who is known for being a troublemaker. On the Rift, Ezreal needs a support that can synergize well with his abilities and mitigate the cons of this champion, just like any other ADC.

While there are technically thirty-five support champions in League of Legends, not all of them work well with Ezreal. These are currently the best supports to pair with Ezreal in League of Legends.

The 5 best supports to play with Ezreal in League

Seraphine

Image via Riot Games

Seraphine is a decent mid-lane champion, but she can also be a great support, especially for Ezreal. Seraphine can provide healing, CC, and damage, all of which can be used to suit her ADC’s playstyle.

In the lane, the two are brilliant at playing both offensively and defensively. Seraphine’s High Note (Q) and Beat Drop (E) are long-range, so she can poke, peel, slow, and stun for Ezreal. Her ultimate provides an excellent setup for Ezreal’s abilities, especially his ultimate, which could mean free kills if timed correctly.

Taric

Image via Riot Games

Taric may not be your first support choice, but he’s a good support for Ezreal. Not only is Taric durable, but his Dazzle (E) can help stun enemies, meaning Ezreal can safely damage his opponents for a few moments before using Arcane Shift (E) to get away safely.

Taric can also provide heals with his Starlight’s Touch (Q), passively increase an allied champion’s armor with Bastion (W), and increase your team’s survivability by making them invulnerable for a limited time with his ultimate, Cosmic Radiance (R). Taric is great for laning and team fights and has a kit that synergizes well with Ezreal.

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Amumu is an off-meta support that has been frequently seen in both professional and amateur games. And when he’s paired with Ezreal, he provides excellent defense and engage opportunities. Amumu can stun his enemies with his Bandage Toss (Q) and Curse of the Sad Mummy (R).

Ezreal can take advantage of these stuns to damage his enemies. And it also makes it easier for Ezreal to hit his enemies with his ultimate, Trueshot Barrage (R).

Bard

Image via Riot Games

Bard is an excellent support for Ezreal and the team. With Cosmic Binding (Q), he can slow and stun his enemies, and Caretaker’s Shrine (W) provides healing for the first ally who walks over the shrine. With Magical Journey (E), he can offer both engage and disengage opportunities for Ezreal.

It also allows Bard to roam more freely and efficiently across the map. This is not only great for his team but also for Ezreal, as he can farm the lane and get solo experience and gold and take advantage of the healing shrines left behind by Bard. Once both Ezreal and Bard have their core items, they can stun and do more damage to their enemies, and hopefully snowball the game.

Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Soraka is generally a great support, as she can help her ADC and her entire team with her healing. In the early game, Ezreal has to play it safe and slow until he unlocks his Arcane Shift (E) and purchases a few items. As Soraka is more of a sustain-support, this lane is about scaling, farming, and poking where you can.

And as soon as Soraka and Ezreal get their core items, Ezreal can play more aggressively. Soraka can heal him with Astral Infusion (W) or stun enemies with Equinox (E), all of which can help keep Ezreal alive, much to the enemy’s dismay. With Soraka and her healing, Ezreal has more opportunities to deal damage while enjoying a safer laning experience.