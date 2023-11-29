League Patch 13.24 patch notes

Get your cozy Christmas jumpers on and reading glasses out Summoners, because League of Legends Patch 13.24 is bringing frosty skins and a whopping pile of changes to the champion roster, item pool, and even some must-pick runes.

A dozen champions are up for changes in League Patch 13.24, including Briar, Zeri, and K’Sante, though these buffs and nerfs pale in comparison to the mega changes coming in the skins department. More than two dozen item choices, including every single Mythic, are being scrapped in this update, with just as many (if not more) coming in to replace them.

On top of that, Riot is shaking up the roster hierarchy again with the arrival of the long-awaited artillery mage, Hwei. The 166th champion will be the first pick to boast upward of 10 different abilities once he hits the Rift in December.

Then, Christmas is coming early with the release of nine new Winterblessed skins in what has quickly become an annual tradition.

Here’s everything coming in the next League update.

When will League Patch 13.24 go live?

The final League update of the 2023 season will go live on Wednesday, Dec. 6. This bumper-sized patch is particularly large, so downtime may last a bit longer than usual while Riot loads things up.

The first (and only) December update will start staging in Oceania around 10am AEDT and then will roll out onto major League servers through the same day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 1 9 : 4 4 : 3 3

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.24?

Hwei and his 10 spells arrive

League gets its final arrival of the year in Hwei, the Visionary. The 166th character is the long-teased artillery mage that breaks the rules of the MOBA; he has so many combinations between three special spellbooks that he technically can bring 10 abilities to bear in different ways.

Hwei is going to be a highly mechanical champ⁠—so much so Riot had to share a cheat sheet for his powers⁠—so keep an eye on him.

The Visionary is one of the boldest League champions ever released. Screenshot by Dot Esports

League items undergo mega 2024 upheaval

Riot is bringing an outrageous number of major item changes to League live servers in this preseason update. No class has been left untouched, with Enchanters, Marksmen, Mages, Assassins, Tanks, and Fighters all getting new tools and trinkets.

Some of the more notable changes include every single Mythic item being removed alongside 10 legendaries, 10 epics, four starter items, and even Stopwwatch. In their place, the League shop will be getting an influx of new arrivals ranging from a new support starting item, World Atlas, as well as legendaries like Bloodsong, Dream Maker, Profane Hydra, Zak’Zak’s Realmspike, and more.

Briar still needs reeling in

One specific champion change (there are 12 buffs and two nerfs planned for 13.24) is coming for recent release Briar. In particular, the Riot devs think there needs to be a “bridge between Lethality and Bruiser” they haven’t got quite right yet⁠—and these nerfs should push her in that direction.

Christmas comes early with Winterblessed skins

Riot’s annual Winterblessed holiday event is here, with eight League champions getting snowy cosmetics to celebrate. On top of the usual releases, Camille will also get a Prestige variant (with a 2,000 Winterblessed token cost) and Ashe will be getting a late-arrival Crystalis Motus skin.

This Winterblessed set notably includes new champion Hwei’s first non-base cosmetic, with the blue and purple design capturing his painting powers well. It stands in contrast to his more orange and gold original base.

Here are all the skins in this patch:

Winterblessed Annie (1,350 RP)

Crystalis Motus Ashe (100 Mythic Essence)

Winterblessed Camille (1,350 RP)

Prestige Winterblessed Camille (2,000 Winterblessed 2023 Tokens)

Winterblessed Hecarim (1,350 RP)

Winterblessed Hwei (1,350 RP)

Winterblessed Lucian (1,350 RP)

Winterblessed Senna (1,820 RP)

Winterblessed Sylas (1,350 RP)

Winterblessed Thresh (1,350 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.24 cycle.

The now-annual Winterblessed skins always have a crystaline blue theme. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the Nov. 22 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.24 patch notes

Champions

Azir

W damage increased from 50-110 to 50-118.

Braum

Mana regen increased from six to seven.

R minimum/secondary knockup duration increased from 0.3 to 0.6.

Briar

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.644 to 0.669 (level one attack speed unchanged).

Armor reduced from 32 to 30.

Q damage reduced from 60-200 to 60-180.

W attack speed reduced from 60-120 to 55-115.

E damage reduction reduced from 40 to 35 percent.

R damage changed from 150-450 (plus 75 percent base attack damage)(plus 110 percent ability power) physical to 150-450 (plus 50 percent base attack damage)(plus 120 percent ability power) magic.

Galio

Q cooldown reduced from 12-10 to 12-8.

Gragas

Passive cooldown reduced from 12 flat to 12-6.

Ivern

Base health reduced from 655 to 630.

E slow reduced from 50-70 to 45-65 percent.

K’Sante

W mana reduced from 60-80 to 40-60, resist damage ratio increased from 30 to 50 percent.

Leona

W resistances increased from 20-40 to 20-50.

R damage increased from 100-250 to 150-300.

Lucian

E cooldown reduced from 22-14 to 19-14.

Mordekaiser

Q ability power ratio increased from 60 to 70 percent.

R now reveals his target on start of cast (brush doesn’t cancel ability).

Pantheon

Changes removed from this patch.

Qiyana

Mana increased from 320 plus 50 to 375 plus 60.

Vel’Koz

Bugfixes for W and E fizzling at times.

(E timing buffs will come in future patch due to a bug.)

Zeri

Attack damage growth increased from 1.3 to two.

W damage increased from 20-180 to 30-190.

Hwei Release

Items

Runes

Triple Tonic

Added (details coming soon).

Perfect Timing

Removed.

Systems

Coming soon…

General

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Winterblessed Annie

Crystalis Motus Ashe

Winterblessed Camille

Prestige Winterblessed Camille

Winterblessed Hecarim

Winterblessed Hwei

Winterblessed Lucian

Winterblessed Senna

Winterblessed Sylas

Winterblessed Thresh

This article will be updated throughout the League patch cycle.