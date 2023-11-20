Hwei’s combos are so complex LoL devs had to release an official cheat sheet

After the reveal of the new League of Legends champion, Hwei, and his abilities at the 2023 Worlds Championship finals on Nov. 19, Riot Games devs had to release an official ability cheat sheet because his combos are Hwei too complex.

Hwei will be the latest mid-lane champion to grace the Rift with his colorful, artistic talents from Nov. 20, where he will be available to play on the League PBE servers, and will officially make his debut on Dec. 6 when Patch 13.24 arrives. Although the prospect of getting a new champion before the year ends is exciting, one potential flaw of this champion is his abilities.

Or, more accurately, it’s that his abilities can be combined to create new ones, and there are so many complex combinations that Riot devs had to release an official cheat sheet for players hours after he was announced.

Say hi to Hwei, THE VISIONARY 🎨



🧵 Let's take a look into Hwei's abilities: pic.twitter.com/wBGuMxAoFj — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 19, 2023

Like all champions, Hwei has three basic abilities: Q, W, and E, and these can be combined with another basic ability to form a “combo” ability. While this is a unique concept to League, the reason why a cheat sheet had to roll out is that Hwei’s abilities can fall into three categories, or subjects as they’re referred to: Disaster (red/orange in color), Serenity (blue), and Torment (purple).

Depending on the subject you choose, the ability you get from the combos will differ. So, the combo Q+Q from the Disaster subject would give you Devastating Fire: Burst Damage. But the same Q+Q combo from the Torment subject would give you Grim Visage: Disengage Flee.

Not only will players have to remember every ability in each of his subjects, but they also have a base kit and nine combos to remember, which is why a cheat sheet is a necessity.

As a self-proclaimed button smasher, I’m a little afraid of what unintended combos I’ll pull off when Hwei hits the Rift in December. But at least I’ll be keeping my enemies on their toes—and myself.