Meet Hwei, League of Legends’ artistic mid lane artillery mage

Prepare the canvas, choose your colors, and get ready for League of Legends‘ final champion release of the year: Hwei, the Visionary.

Based out of Ionia, this troubled artist clashes against criminals while comforting their victims by using his gift to bring terror to wrongdoers and tranquility to those who need it. Hwei must also deal with his own nightmares within his mind, as his journey leads him to an unavoidable confrontation with Jhin, the man “who both devastated and unlocked his artistic mind.”

Hwei had a few different iterations in development. Image via Riot Games

On the Summoner’s Rift, the 166th addition to League‘s ever-growing roster is a flexible artillery mage that brings 10 unique abilities across his entire kit—all thanks to his three special spellbooks that bring destructive damage, soothing shields and heals, and oppressive crowd control. He is one of the most complex champions that Riot Games has released since players must master all of the combinations that can be applied with the right keypresses.

All three basic ability keys—typically bound as Q, W, and E—can be used alongside one other basic ability key to create a unique spell, creating nine unique basic abilities at your disposal. For example, Hwei’s Q spellbook, titled Subject: Disaster, contains a plethora of different damage-dealing abilities, like QQ launching a fireball skillshot, QW bringing down a long-range lightning strike, or QE opening up a lava path that slows and damages enemies.

Hwei’s W, on the other hand, is titled Subject: Serenity, and provides a ton of utility for himself and his teammates, from a movement speed boost, a group shield, or a mana boost with bonus magic damage. Lastly, his E is titled Subject: Torment, and brings three forms of crowd control to lock down enemies, from a skillshot-based flee, a timed lock-on root, and an ability that pulls back players while slowing them down.

Players will need to be relatively selective about which spells they wish to invoke and cannot spam too much when in the heat of battle. Highly mechanical players will need to stay calm as they weave different spell combinations together to maximize his efficiency while launching attacks, setting up crowd control for teammates, and keeping them healthy with his own utility spells.

Hwei will be available on League‘s PBE on Nov. 20.