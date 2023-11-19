When will Hwei be available on LoL PBE?

To finish off the year, Riot Games is adding a splash of excitement to the Summoner’s Rift with Hwei, League of Legends‘ newest mid lane mage. The colorful new champion will have plenty of abilities to try on the PBE servers, where players can get a glimpse of his artistic vision—and trust me, there is plenty to find.

Hwei will be bringing a ton of new abilities and mechanics to the forefront, including 10 unique abilities based on the two-key combination that you choose. These abilities range from heavy damage casts, different utility-based support spells, and three forms of crowd control that you’ll have at your disposal.

As a result, it’ll be very important to get some practice in before you bring him into your ranked climb since it will probably be very easy to get overwhelmed on your first run-through of his various abilities.

Hwei will be available to test soon. Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has confirmed that Hwei will be added to the League PBE on Monday, Nov. 20, a day before the live drop for Patch 13.24. Players will have a chance to play Hwei for a full patch cycle to get accustomed to his skill rotations, his strengths and weaknesses, and how to play him with other champions in the game.

They can also try Hwei out in other roles, such as support, since he does provide a good amount of utility with the W combinations in his kit, including a movement speed boost, a shielding ability, and a mana-restoring skill. They will, however, have to learn which champions have the best synergy alongside him or if he truly is meant to be played in a solo lane after all.

How to access the League PBE

In order to access the League PBE, players just need to sign up for an account on the server. In order to do this, you can head over to Riot’s official sign-up site and create an account. From there, PBE enthusiasts will have to download the test server onto their PC and log in through that client. Note that the PBE is constantly being updated and changed by developers, which means that the server will go down periodically.