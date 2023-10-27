LoL Nexus Blitz tier list: All Nexus Blitz meta champions, ranked

With more than 160 champions to choose from in your next Nexus Blitz game, everything can be a little overwhelming. That’s why we’ve ranked all the best League of Legends champions to play in the returning mode.

Nexus Blitz is back after years of asking, with the chaotic mode already drawing in new and returning players alike. The playlist, which Riot Games originally introduced as an experimental LTM in 2018, ramps League’s gameplay up to eleven with wild events that can change the entire game. With how uncontrollable things are, you’ll want to make sure you play the right champs.

Here’s the tier list of the best champions in League’s Nexus Blitz.

League Nexus Blitz tier list

Overpowered picks

Seraphine

The Starry-Eyed Songstress is finally getting her time to shine. Image via Riot Games

Seraphine is the perfect League champion when it comes to Nexus Blitz. Not only can she dish out the damage (make sure you build ability power) but she has enough sustain for the team to stick out long engagements and really push for objectives on the way to cracking open the Nexus. The mode’s extra mana regeneration only turns her into even more of a powerhouse.

Kayle

The Righteous feels unbeatable enough when she doesn’t get extra experience. Image via Riot Games

Kayle is helped massively by the ramped-up experience in Nexus Blitz, meaning she gets to skip her weaking laning phase, hit her breakpoint spikes earlier and quickly become a juggernaut. Kayle is one scary pick: she wins around 66 percent of all matches. If you’re feeling spicy, throw a Deathfire Grasp in your build for its high-damage active.

Kog’Maw

*Insert bugle noise here*. Image via Riot Games

In a mode based around scrapping and team fighting as much as possible, it makes total sense the AD carry built to motor down enemies shines here.

Kog’Maw quite enjoys grabbing the mode’s unique Golden Spatula item (all those juicy stats!) and his dominance in the Blitz battlefield is plain to see⁠—whenever he escapes the ban phase, he wins more than 65 percent of the time.

Brand

The power you feel hitting a five-player Pyroclasm… there’s nothing else like it. Image via Riot Games

Brand enjoys all the same benefits Seraphine does, especially the four bonus mana regeneration blessed to Nexus Blitz players. Nothing is more brutal than a Brand ultimate in Nexus Blitz, with a perfect combo sometimes enough to just spell defeat for the team unlucky enough to get sizzled.

Zyra

Make them think more about dodging your plants than winning the game. Image via Riot Games

Zyra is the third of the spellcasting triumvirate that takes full advantage of the bonus mana regeneration in Nexus Blitz. Like Brand, the Rise of the Thorns can take over any close skirmish with her mighty Stranglethorns ultimate.

S-Tier — Burst, CC, and dashes

You’re going to want to bring lots of damage into your Nexus Blitz matches. Image via Riot Games

These League champions can do it all in Nexus Blitz, though they’re a little behind the four power picks at the very top of the rankings. In a mode that needs plenty of burst damage, these champs bring it in droves. Many also have strong mobility or vital crowd control to swing the key battles.

Graves

Jinx

Lillia

Lux

Maokai

Nasus

Samira

Sivir

Swain

Taliyah

Teemo

Veigar

Ziggs

A-Tier — Dominant team fighting

Controlling the battle is key to any good Blitz victory. Image via Riot Games

Nexus Blitz has a lot of fighting so you’re going to need the characters that hit the next level when swinging haymakers in the middle of battles. Whether they’re dominating bruisers, explosive marksmen, or mighty mages, these A-Tier champions are the ones you want on your side in the fights.

Aphelios

Ashe

Caitlyn

Cassiopeia

Cho’Gath

Darius

Dr. Mundo

Illaoi

Janna

Jax

Jhin

Karthus

Leona

Lissandra

Malzahar

Miss Fortune

Morderkaiser

Morgana

Nilah

Ornn

Pantheon

Rell

Renata Glasc

Senna

Sett

Singed

Sion

Sona

Soraka

Taric

Twitch

Urgot

Varus

Vayne

Vel’Koz

Viktor

Vladimir

Xayah

B-Tier — Strong champs

Plenty of League champs can work in Blitz if you know them well enough. Image via Riot Games

There’s nothing these B-Tier champions truly do wrong in Nexus Blitz but they just don’t have those shining lights. If you know how to pilot these characters well, they’ll still earn you plenty of wins.

Aatrox

Ahri

Alistar

Amumu

Anivia

Annie

Diana

Draven

Ekko

Fiddlesticks

Galio

Gangplank

Gragas

Gwen

Heimerdinger

Ivern

Jarvan IV

Jayce

Kassadin

Kayn

Kindred

K’Sante

Lulu

Master Yi

Milio

Nami

Neeko

Orianna

Poppy

Quinn

Rakan

Ryze

Shaco

Shyvana

Skarner

Sylas

Syndra

Tahm Kench

Trundle

Vex

Viego

Volibear

Wukong

Xerath

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Yone

Yorick

Zac

Zed

Zeri

Zilean

C-Tier — Pocket picks

At least your out-of-left-field picks have the surprise factor. Image via Riot Games

Here is where you want to start considering why you’re picking these champions. C-Tier is not necessarily bad, but League characters who have slid down to this rank are going to struggle to kick it with the big boys in ranks above and what they bring to the table in Nexus Blitz.

Akshan

Aurelion Sol

Azir

Bel’Veth

Briar

Elise

Ezreal

Fiora

Fizz

Garen

Gnar

Hecarim

Irelia

Kai’Sa

Kalista

Karma

Katarina

Kennen

Kha’Zix

Kled

Lucian

Malphite

Naafiri

Nautilus

Nocturne

Olaf

Renekton

Rengar

Riven

Rumble

Sejuani

Shen

Talon

Tristana

Twisted Fate

Udyr

Vi

Zoe

D-Tier — The worst to play

Look, maybe just avoid these, but we can’t stop you. Image via Riot Games

Don’t play these characters. They’re all fun, of course, and some even shine on Summoner’s Rift, but in Nexus Blitz there are just better options.

Akali

Bard

Blitzcrank

Braum

Camille

Corki

Evelynn

LeBlanc

Lee Sin

Nidalee

Nunu

Pyke

Qiyana

Rammus

Rek’Sai

Thresh

Tryndamere

Warwick

Yuumi

Now you’re armed with the best (and worst) champions to pick in Nexus Blitz, go get playing⁠—the mode is only sticking around until Nov. 27, 2023.

