LoL Nexus Blitz tier list: All Nexus Blitz meta champions, ranked

With more than 160 champions to choose from in your next Nexus Blitz game, everything can be a little overwhelming. That’s why we’ve ranked all the best League of Legends champions to play in the returning mode.
Nexus Blitz is back after years of asking, with the chaotic mode already drawing in new and returning players alike. The playlist, which Riot Games originally introduced as an experimental LTM in 2018, ramps League’s gameplay up to eleven with wild events that can change the entire game. With how uncontrollable things are, you’ll want to make sure you play the right champs.
Here’s the tier list of the best champions in League’s Nexus Blitz.
League Nexus Blitz tier list
Overpowered picks
Seraphine
Seraphine is the perfect League champion when it comes to Nexus Blitz. Not only can she dish out the damage (make sure you build ability power) but she has enough sustain for the team to stick out long engagements and really push for objectives on the way to cracking open the Nexus. The mode’s extra mana regeneration only turns her into even more of a powerhouse.
Kayle
Kayle is helped massively by the ramped-up experience in Nexus Blitz, meaning she gets to skip her weaking laning phase, hit her breakpoint spikes earlier and quickly become a juggernaut. Kayle is one scary pick: she wins around 66 percent of all matches. If you’re feeling spicy, throw a Deathfire Grasp in your build for its high-damage active.
Kog’Maw
In a mode based around scrapping and team fighting as much as possible, it makes total sense the AD carry built to motor down enemies shines here.
Kog’Maw quite enjoys grabbing the mode’s unique Golden Spatula item (all those juicy stats!) and his dominance in the Blitz battlefield is plain to see—whenever he escapes the ban phase, he wins more than 65 percent of the time.
Brand
Brand enjoys all the same benefits Seraphine does, especially the four bonus mana regeneration blessed to Nexus Blitz players. Nothing is more brutal than a Brand ultimate in Nexus Blitz, with a perfect combo sometimes enough to just spell defeat for the team unlucky enough to get sizzled.
Zyra
Zyra is the third of the spellcasting triumvirate that takes full advantage of the bonus mana regeneration in Nexus Blitz. Like Brand, the Rise of the Thorns can take over any close skirmish with her mighty Stranglethorns ultimate.
S-Tier — Burst, CC, and dashes
These League champions can do it all in Nexus Blitz, though they’re a little behind the four power picks at the very top of the rankings. In a mode that needs plenty of burst damage, these champs bring it in droves. Many also have strong mobility or vital crowd control to swing the key battles.
- Graves
- Jinx
- Lillia
- Lux
- Maokai
- Nasus
- Samira
- Sivir
- Swain
- Taliyah
- Teemo
- Veigar
- Ziggs
A-Tier — Dominant team fighting
Nexus Blitz has a lot of fighting so you’re going to need the characters that hit the next level when swinging haymakers in the middle of battles. Whether they’re dominating bruisers, explosive marksmen, or mighty mages, these A-Tier champions are the ones you want on your side in the fights.
- Aphelios
- Ashe
- Caitlyn
- Cassiopeia
- Cho’Gath
- Darius
- Dr. Mundo
- Illaoi
- Janna
- Jax
- Jhin
- Karthus
- Leona
- Lissandra
- Malzahar
- Miss Fortune
- Morderkaiser
- Morgana
- Nilah
- Ornn
- Pantheon
- Rell
- Renata Glasc
- Senna
- Sett
- Singed
- Sion
- Sona
- Soraka
- Taric
- Twitch
- Urgot
- Varus
- Vayne
- Vel’Koz
- Viktor
- Vladimir
- Xayah
B-Tier — Strong champs
There’s nothing these B-Tier champions truly do wrong in Nexus Blitz but they just don’t have those shining lights. If you know how to pilot these characters well, they’ll still earn you plenty of wins.
- Aatrox
- Ahri
- Alistar
- Amumu
- Anivia
- Annie
- Diana
- Draven
- Ekko
- Fiddlesticks
- Galio
- Gangplank
- Gragas
- Gwen
- Heimerdinger
- Ivern
- Jarvan IV
- Jayce
- Kassadin
- Kayn
- Kindred
- K’Sante
- Lulu
- Master Yi
- Milio
- Nami
- Neeko
- Orianna
- Poppy
- Quinn
- Rakan
- Ryze
- Shaco
- Shyvana
- Skarner
- Sylas
- Syndra
- Tahm Kench
- Trundle
- Vex
- Viego
- Volibear
- Wukong
- Xerath
- Xin Zhao
- Yasuo
- Yone
- Yorick
- Zac
- Zed
- Zeri
- Zilean
C-Tier — Pocket picks
Here is where you want to start considering why you’re picking these champions. C-Tier is not necessarily bad, but League characters who have slid down to this rank are going to struggle to kick it with the big boys in ranks above and what they bring to the table in Nexus Blitz.
- Akshan
- Aurelion Sol
- Azir
- Bel’Veth
- Briar
- Elise
- Ezreal
- Fiora
- Fizz
- Garen
- Gnar
- Hecarim
- Irelia
- Kai’Sa
- Kalista
- Karma
- Katarina
- Kennen
- Kha’Zix
- Kled
- Lucian
- Malphite
- Naafiri
- Nautilus
- Nocturne
- Olaf
- Renekton
- Rengar
- Riven
- Rumble
- Sejuani
- Shen
- Talon
- Tristana
- Twisted Fate
- Udyr
- Vi
- Zoe
D-Tier — The worst to play
Don’t play these characters. They’re all fun, of course, and some even shine on Summoner’s Rift, but in Nexus Blitz there are just better options.
- Akali
- Bard
- Blitzcrank
- Braum
- Camille
- Corki
- Evelynn
- LeBlanc
- Lee Sin
- Nidalee
- Nunu
- Pyke
- Qiyana
- Rammus
- Rek’Sai
- Thresh
- Tryndamere
- Warwick
- Yuumi
Now you’re armed with the best (and worst) champions to pick in Nexus Blitz, go get playing—the mode is only sticking around until Nov. 27, 2023.