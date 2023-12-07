LoL fans demand a Hwei rework just a day after launch

Hwei joined the League of Legends roster on Dec. 6, and the community is not happy with how the champion turned out.

One day after his launch alongside Patch 13.24, the mid laner has an abysmal win rate. Players are already begging Riot Games for change—but buffs might not be enough.

Too many abilities to keep track of. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

In a Reddit thread from Dec. 7, a user suggested a rework of his abilities because they’re unnecessarily challenging to grasp. The author wrote the new champion was “basically unplayable until they rework to swap WQ and WE around.” The thread was massively popular within the community.

“Least they could do with a complex design like this is put the similar spells on similar keys,” read the top-voted comment. All of Hwei’s combos followed a similar shape pattern, except for the WQ (Fleeting Current, which has a rectangular shape) and WE (Stirring Lights, which are stacking projectiles).

It makes the champion’s kit more confusing than it should be, as all other Q combos feature projectiles, W combos have AoE circles, and E combos have rectangles. The WQ and WE abilities are the only ones that don’t follow the same pattern.

Hwei is one of League’s most challenging champions to learn. His main abilities are stances that each feature three abilities. Adding that to his ultimate, it means players have to learn 10 abilities to play him. It’s a lot of work to learn them, and even more difficult to be able to use them at the best moment. That might explain the champion’s low win rate, as he only released a day ago.

The devs seem worried about giving him too much strength, however, since he received 11 nerfs before going live. Even then, it’s likely more adjustments will be brought to Hwei’s kit in the near future.