LoL devs hit Seraphine with major changes to close the gap between support and ADC in Patch 14.5

Riot Games is making a plethora of changes to Seraphine in the upcoming League of Legends Patch 14.5. This hefty update is meant to close the gap between the champion’s win rates in the AD carry and support roles.

The changes shared on Feb. 28 by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison and Phreak describe how Seraphine will be receiving tweaks to each of her abilities. The changes include adjustments to mana costs, damage, and cooldowns, and even her base stats are being updated. Phreak explained in his League patch preview that the changes are intended to balance out the difference in win rates for Seraphine.

“Seraphine has a six percent win rate delta between her support, which is trash, and is practically a must-buff […] meanwhile she’s six percent win rate higher in bot lane, where she’s practically a must-nerf,” Phreak said. The developer also explained how simply buffing or nerfing certain abilities won’t solve the issue, so her kit needs an overhaul.

Seraphine mains should get ready for a major overhaul. Image via Riot Games

In Emerald+ ranks, Seraphine has currently a win rate of 53.15 percent, while her support win rate is abysmal, below 48 percent according to U.GG.

The changes in Patch 14.5 were called an “adjustment” by Phroxzon, and it’s tough to disagree, since they’re neither a buff nor a nerf overall. Each of her abilities will be receiving complex tweaks, though it’s impossible to underline the most important ones. Here’s what the changes are, at the time of writing:

Movement speed increased from 325 to 330.

Mana growth decreased from 50 to 25.

Mana regeneration growth increased from 0.4 to 0.95.

Attack damage reduced from 55 to 50.

Passive damage decreased from 5-30 plus five percent ability power to 4-25 plus four percent ability power.

Passive minion damage decreased from 300 to 100 percent.

Q mana cost increased from 65-85 to 60-100.

Q missile speed increased from 1200 to 1300.

Q damage increased from 55-155 to 60-160.

W cooldown changed from 28-16 to 22-18 seconds.

W mana cost decreased from 80-100 to 70-90.

W shield increased from 50-150 to 60-160.

W bonus movement speed ability power ratio decreased from four to two percent.

E cooldown changed from 10 to 11-9 seconds.

E mana cost decreased from 60-80 to 60.

E damage changed from 60-200 plus 35 percent ability power to 70-190 plus 50 percent ability power.

E crowd control duration changed from 1.25 to 1.1-1.5 seconds.

E minion damage decreased from 100 to 70 percent.

R cooldown increased from 160-100 to 160-120 seconds.

R ability power ratio decreased from 60 to 40 percent.

Seraphine’s not the only one hit with major changes in the next update, however. Other champions like Smolder and Rek’Sai are also expecting substantial changes alongside numerous other champs and items receiving updates. Patch 14.5 itself is expected to go live on March 6.