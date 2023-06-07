LoL devs are revamping 2 popular champs in Patch 13.12

Two classic League of Legends champions, Rumble and Lucian, will have their dynamics shifted in the upcoming Patch 13.12.

Both champions have been revamped by Riot to change how they play, with Rumble especially getting big changes. Revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Twitter on June 7, the Yordle will receive a bunch of changes to numerous abilities, while Lucian will have one key passive tweaked.

Additional context:

Kaisa AD/lv to hit Q evolve on more first items

Ryze E speed aims to fix some cases where E->meleeQ doesn't spread

Gragas P CD aims to hit some early sustain to broaden even/losing matchups

More Milio damage tradeoffs in exchange for survivability+range pic.twitter.com/zsDIp9KUJs — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 7, 2023

Lucian’s Vigilance passive was taken under the scope of Patch 13.12, and when it goes live, the champ will deal bonus magic damage with his next two attacks when he is shielded or healed, or when a nearby enemy champion is immobilized. The passive won’t be launched when he receives a buff from an ally, as it is now.

From our experience, this should massively impact Lucian’s pick rate in the bot lane and the supports he’s going to be paired with. Additionally, the damage of the empowered shots will be toned down.

The devs are breathing new life into Rumble. Image via Riot Games

While this is going to be a shift in Lucian’s gameplay, even bigger changes are coming for Rumble. The champion will receive a few health converters on his abilities, while also having maximum heat increased to 150. With slight tweaks to his damage, which now will benefit from ability power and his or his enemies’ health instead of only from his AP, Rumble will become a magic damage bruiser, who should stay in a fight much longer than he could have been so far.

These changes seem like quality improvements, though, the devs are also implementing dozens of other buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to both champions and items. So, get ready to see League’s meta shake up once more.

Patch 13.12 is expected to release next Wednesday, June 14.

About the author