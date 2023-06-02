Best supports to play with Lucian in League of Legends

Lucian has been one of the most iconic AD carry champions in League of Legends since he joined the game’s ever-expanding roster back in 2013. With plenty of damage and mobility, he has been a go-to pick for both solo queue climbers and professional superstars around the world. Like most ADCs, he needs the right support to go with him.

Lucian has been paired with many different supports in the past, but over the last few years, specific champions have become the most-ideal solutions alongside the Purifier. These picks are able to not only protect him in the later stages of the game, but also enable him to become a menace from the opening minutes of a match with complementing abilities that boost each other’s strengths.

It also helps that Riot is changing up his current passive so its bonus magic damage can be activated by crowd control, allowing him to play with an even greater variety of champions moving forward.

From OG champions to recently released picks, here are all of the best supports to play with Lucian in League.

Nami

Nami is still the premier choice for Lucian players. (Image via Riot Games)

Even though there might be a bunch of supports to try with Lucian, the tried and tested Nami-Lucian lane will always reign supreme. Their early game dominance is unmatched in the bottom lane thanks to the superior damage the two can dish out when combining Lucian’s Vigilance passive, Nami’s Tidecaller’s Blessing, Electrocute, and the base auto-attack damage from his pistols.

She also brings some much-needed healing and peel with the rest of her abilities, which only empowers Lucian in the early game while boosting his potential as a hypercarry in the later teamfights.

Yuumi

This curious cat can easily work her magic alongside Lucian. (Image via Riot Games)

Since Yuumi’s primary functions are to heal and poke the enemy bottom lane in the early game, she can also enable Lucian’s passive pretty easily. She is also frustrating to deal with during the opening moments of a match, since she provides so much pressure with her Prowling Projectile. Her ultimate ability can also perfectly set up Lucian’s own ultimate, the Culling, since she can completely lockdown enemies while he blasts them away.

Milio

Milio brings some extra fire to Lucian’s blasters. (Image via Riot Games)

As one of League‘s newcomers, Milio has found a home as one of the most popular enchanter supports in the game for shorter-ranged champions. His simple kit gives a ton of bonus attack range, healing, shields, and some bonus movement speed, which are all perfect for Lucian, since he wants to duel it out and remain mobile during any skirmish. Milio can also set up Lucian for an easy trade with his Ultra Mega Fire Kick, and provides him with a free cleanse in the form of his Breath of Life ultimate.

Braum

Fire and ice, back together again. (Image via Riot Games)

The return of Lucian and Braum should be a welcome sight for longtime AD carry fans. With the new changes to Lucian’s passive, Braum’s Concussive Blows will be much more hard-hitting with the extra magic damage behind the Purifier’s enhanced auto-attacks. Additionally, Lucian has a pretty easy time activating the four auto-attack stun since he can instantly get off two auto-attacks after using an ability.

Nautilus

Nautilus locks ’em down while Lucian cleans up. (Image via Riot Games)

Nautilus is a perfect set up man for most AD carries, since he holds so much crowd control in his kit. With Lucian, for example, the lumbering tank can hook, root, and knockup an enemy long enough for anyone to get their shots in. With the right items, Lucian can activate his Vigilance passive multiple times during a teamfight with Nautilus soaking up most of the damage in the front line.

