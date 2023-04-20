LoL all-stars to compete in international version of Champions Queue at MSI 2023

An all-inclusive version of Champions Queue is coming to Europe’s League of Legends servers at the end of April alongside this year’s Mid-Season Invitational in May, Riot Games announced today.

Champions Queue is an ultra-competitive environment in which players can compete in ranked games on an invite-only server. Champions Queue games have been noteworthy in the past as they bring together players from different teams, all of whom are competing at a high level.

During international events, the intrigue of Champions Queue is amplified since some of the best players from around the world are placed into games with each other, allowing fans to get a glimpse of would-be all-star teams and high-octane lane matchups. Furthermore, many Champions Queue games are streamed, giving fans an inside look at pro players’ tactics and communication skills.

The MSI edition of Champions Queue will welcome all players competing at MSI, as well as all players who participated in the starting lineup of an LEC team in the 2023 Spring Split. Since MSI is being held in Europe, the region will be able to send its players to Champions Queue, similarly to the way North America did during last year’s World Championship.

Other players getting an invite to Champions Queue include Challenger-level ERL players and LEC substitutes, as well as players from other tournament-eligible regions who made the trip to Europe to boot camp in between the spring and summer seasons.

MSI Champions Queue will open up on April 30, with MSI itself beginning on May 2. Players from qualifying teams should be expected to arrive in London for the tournament within the next week.