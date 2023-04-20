Where is MSI 2023 held?

The first international League of Legends tournament of the year, MSI, is right around the corner, giving fans just a preview of what they can expect at the World Championship later this year.

Competing at MSI are all of the regions that take part in Worlds, including the four major regions—North America’s LCS, Europe’s LEC, South Korea’s LCK, and China’s LPL—as well as various minor regions from around the world, like Brazil’s CBLoL and Japan’s LJL. In nearly every case, all regions will send their top seed from the Spring Split to the tournament, where most will begin their run in the play-in stage.

In previous years, the LPL and LCK were the only two regions to receive two representatives at MSI, with the first seed qualifying immediately for the bracket stage and the second seed joining the other regions in the play-ins. This year, however, outside of a new format, the LCS and LEC are also receiving one additional representative that will enter the tournament in the same fashion as the LPL and LCK.

MSI 2023 is set to begin on May 2, following the draw show that will take place after the LEC Spring Playoffs finals on April 23, which will form the layout of the play-in stage. The tournament will continue until May 21. But where will the event be held this year?

Where is the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational held?

Following a successful venture to Busan, South Korea for the previous iteration of the tournament, MSI 2023 will be heading west to London, England and the Copper Box Arena. This will be the first time that MSI will be held in the United Kingdom, though it has appeared in Europe once before during MSI 2018.

As with all international League events, there are expected to be celebrations and activities for all of the teams inside and outside of the arena for the duration of the tournament. It’s also likely that some of the other LEC teams who did not qualify for MSI, as well as various teams across EMEA Masters, will schedule activities for fans in the area.