Lissandra is getting buffs to solve parts of her kit that ‘weren’t working properly’

Lissandra buffs have made it to League of Legends’ PBE servers, and Riot Games has explained why they’re aiming to launch them in the next update.

The buffs were posted on Reddit on June 28, and they include changes to her Q and ultimate. In the comments section, one of the developers, Riot’s Ezra “Phlox” Lynn shared more insight about the changes coming for Lissandra.

The buffs will tweak the champion’s Q and R, with the former now slowing enemies in an area, not only just the first target hit with the ability. When it comes to the ultimate, minimum base heal will be increased a bit to 100-200, and its AP ratio will be significantly improved from 25 percent to 55 percent.

Phlox believes these tweaks should “polish out places on her kit that weren’t feeling like they were working properly/as much as they could.” Although it was also pointed out that if these changes aren’t enough to improve Lissandra’s performance in the solo queue, the buff to lower her Q cooldown “is on the table.”

Still, Lissandra has been doing fairly well recently. In Patch 13.12, she recorded a decent 50.07 percent win rate in all ranks, according to League stats site, U.GG. And she’s been holding onto that spot so far in Patch 13.13, where she has accumulated a 50.52 percent win rate in the mid lane so far.

Related: LoL players are already dubbing Naafiri ‘the best jungler in the game’

With the upcoming buffs to Lissandra’s Q and ultimate, she could skyrocket in terms of win rate and become one of the best mid laners in the current meta. Although we have to wait for July 19, when Patch 13.14 is scheduled to launch to see if they indeed improve her position in the game.

About the author