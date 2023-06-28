The biggest winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 13.13

Make sure you know who to pick when the patch goes live.

Patch 13.13 for League of Legends is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, June 28. Unlike the three previous updates, this one won’t be shaking the ground or implementing enormous changes across the board. That doesn’t mean, though, that it won’t have an impact on some champions.

This time around, Riot is focusing on balancing some of the strongest champions in the current meta, like Ivern, Aphelios, and Rell. At the same time, it’s giving minor boosts to some of the weakest ones.

As a result, League’s meta could once again shift. The 13.13 Patch notes were released on June 27, and we’ve picked a few of the biggest winners and losers from the patch.

The biggest winners of League’s Patch 13.13

Lee Sin mains

Will Lee Sin make a return in the meta? Image via Riot Games

When it comes to being in a dire spot, arguably no one had it worse than Lee Sin in the past couple years. The champion constantly has one of the lowest win rates across the globe. Finally, however, Riot has decided to do something about it.

Related: Riot unveils Arena, LoL’s new 2v2v2v2 summer gamemode

Lee Sin has been buffed in League’s Patch 13.13. The jungler’s Q is now improved and from now on will have slightly more bonus AD. While this change on its own isn’t enough to bring back Lee Sin, especially in the higher ranks, it’s a step in the right direction. And who knows? Maybe it’s enough to pull him from that terrible win rate stats he’s been drowning in lately.

The biggest losers of League’s Patch 13.13

Pro Aphelios and Vi abusers

Vi’s pick rate in pro play has been enormous lately. Image via Riot Games

Aphelios and Vi have been remarkably popular in the past few weeks in pro play. You don’t need to look far for proof. In the 2023 LCK Summer Split so far, the jungler has recorded a jaw-dropping 94.5 percent presence, while Aphelios also maintains an impressive 86.3 percent pick and ban rate. Additionally, Vi has a 77 percent win rate.

It’s no surprise the devs want to nerf these two after they’ve been recording such admirable stats so far. Aphelios’ Severum, Gravitum, and Crescendum have been slammed with the nerf hammer in this patch. Severum will have lower life steal, Gravitum will deal lower slow duration on attacks (down to 2.5 percent) and Crescendum’s attack speeds has been lowered as well. These are some significant nerfs for Aphelios when combined.

Meanwhile, the Piltover Enforcer is having her passive and ultimate weakened. The former will have a lower shield scaling down to 10 percent, which is going to weaken her durability. Her ultimate, on the other hand, will have a longer cooldown reduction, so it possibly won’t be ready for every teamfight, as it usually is right now.

Ivern mains

Life has been too good to be true lately for Ivern mains. After Patch 13.11’s mid-scope update for the jungler, he’s been spiking in terms of win rate and popularity. He’s the second-best jungler in Platinum+ ranks with a 53.37 percent win rate at the time of writing, according to U.GG. Such strong champions often get toned down a bit, and Patch 13.13 will do so with Ivern.

Related: LoL’s new Arena mode: New maps, augments, champ cameos, and more

Luckily for all his players, the Green Father shouldn’t be butchered in the update. The devs slightly lowered his W’s damage and Daisy’s movement and slam base damage. In our eyes, these changes won’t make Ivern unplayable, but could negatively affect his win rate, especially in higher ranks.

About the author