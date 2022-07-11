Liiv SANDBOX signs former League pro Ryu as LCK Challengers coach

Liiv SANDBOX has added a familiar face from the League of Legends competitive scene to its coaching staff. Earlier today, the Korean organization signed former professional mid laner Ryu to be their LCK Challengers League head coach.

This return to the stage marks Ryu’s first professional gig in nearly three years. Between 2017 and 2019, Ryu spent time with 100 Thieves in the LCS, where he filled the roles of both a player and assistant coach throughout his time with the franchise. The height of Ryu’s career as a player came in the 2016 season when he led H2K out of the European LCS to the semifinals of the World Championship.

This position with Liiv SANDBOX marks Ryu’s return to the Korean League scene. The longtime mid laner made his name with KT Bullets in the early 2010’s before making the transition into the western leagues.

[#LSB Official Announcement]



리브 샌드박스 LCK CL팀에 ‘Ryu’ 유상욱 코치가 합류하게 되었습니다. LCK 레전드 선수에서 코칭 스태프로 새로운 도전을 시작하는 @Ryulol 코치에게 많은 응원 부탁드립니다! pic.twitter.com/8WvLtPgKth — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) July 11, 2022

Liiv SANDBOX has found success at both the top level and Challengers level of the LCK so far this Summer Split. The organization’s Challengers squad currently sits in a tie for first place alongside T1 in the LCK Challengers League. Liiv SANDBOX’s LCK-level team holds sole possession of third place in the league, and sits just one match out of first behind two titans of the region in T1 and Gen.G.

Liiv SANDBOX Challengers will return to action today with Ryu at the helm when the team takes on Hanwha Life Esports Challengers.