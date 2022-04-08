LGD’s Jay banned indefinitely for match-fixing

The LPL officials have banned LGD’s Chen “Jay” Bo from all competitions due to match-fixing

“The LPL Disciplinary Committee has announced that Chen “Jay” Bo will be permanently banned from all professional competitions,” the LPL said on social media platform Weibo, according to a translation by Korizon’s Kevin Kim. The player will also be forbidden from broadcasting “League of Legends related content on his streams.”

The investigation into match-fixing first launched on Wednesday, April 6 after incriminating messages surfaced, which pointed to the player communicating with an outsider to internationally lose matches throughout the 2022 LPL Spring Split.

It didn’t take long for the LPL to find enough evidence to prove Jay was guilty of match-fixing. “[Jay] has improper behaviors that affect the fairness of LPL games and participates in illegally organized betting on League of Legends events,” the LPL said, according to a machine translation. “[Jay] will be suspended for life for violating relevant regulations, with immediate effect.”

In the statement, the LPL also said it will continue looking for illegal activities such as Jay’s to ensure “the fairness of League of Legends esports events and the healthy development of the e-sports ecosystem.”

Jay had been a professional League of Legends player since 2018 when he joined TyLoo. Since then, he has played for LPL teams including Vici Gaming, and, most recently, LGD. With the squad, he placed 16th in the regular season of the 2022 LPL Spring Split.