LPL to undergo an internal investigation of LGD mid laner Jay for match-fixing

The LPL officials have started an internal investigation of Chen “Jay” Bo for match-fixing. The 22-year-old mid laner for LGD Gaming allegedly contacted an outsider to internationally lose matches throughout the 2022 LPL Spring Split.

According to Korizon’s Kevin Kim, the league officials found evidence in the form of “incriminating messages,” which point to Jay talking with someone outside the competition about purposely losing select LPL games.

Chen "Jay" Bo, mid laner for LGD, has been subjected to scrutiny for suspected match-fixing with the release of incriminating messages which alleged that he had communicated with an outsider to intentionally lose select LPL matches this season. pic.twitter.com/i06USzdnW7 — Kevin Kim (@KevinKimLoL) April 6, 2022

LGD has launched its own, internal investigation, and has informed the LPL Disciplinary Committee about the matter, which was announced on Chinese social media platform Weibo today.

LGD have had a disappointing split, placing 16th in the LPL with a 3-13 record ahead of ThunderTalk Gaming. The org underwent a major roster overhaul in the offseason after missing out on Worlds 2021.

Jay has been a professional player for several years now. His career began in TyLoo in 2018. But the Chinese player has failed to bring any major silverware home, despite playing in the LPL since the 2019 season.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Jay and if the LPL will suspend the player from the league ahead of the upcoming 2022 LPL Summer Split.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.