Forsen banned from PUBG ‘for abuse’

The streamer has been playing the game consistently for a few days.

Forsen, one of Twitch’s most recognizable streamers, has been banned from PUBG.

The Swedish personality has been streaming PUBG since March 27, regularly garnering over 10,000 average viewers on his broadcasts, according to stats site Snully Gnome. The 31-year-old announced on his most recent stream that he has been indefinitely banned from the game.

Forsen was shocked since he supposedly got banned from the game “for abuse,” which is questionable because the streamer doesn’t use the in-game voice chat. “I don’t know what that means, cause I don’t talk in-game, so, yeah,” he explained.

After the Swede announced being banned, a discussion on r/LivestreamFail began in which users aired their confusion. One user, however, pointed to a possibly broken banning system, which automatically bans players after they receive enough reports. Since Forsen is a popular streamer on Twitch, being reported numerous times doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

It remains to be seen if Forsen will be unbanned from the game.