Leveling and tier drop rate changes in TFT Patch 9.20 make late-game comps more viable

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.20 made some changes to leveling and tier drop rates that may solidify the previous update’s meta.

The current state of the game allows players to last far longer with subpar team comps until they can iron out the optimal late-game force. Some players aren’t a fan of this meta, which rewards those who tank in the early stages with better carousel picks. Patch 9.20 may be adding logs to the fire by helping players level up quicker and increasing the odds of grabbing a four or five-cost unit in the late game.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT Patch 9.20 and its effect on the autobattler’s meta.

What are the leveling and drop rate changes?

TFT’s latest patch cuts down the amount of experience needed to level up from four to five and from eight to nine. The XP needed to hit five will be 10, down from 12, and it’ll only take 66 experience to hit level nine, down from 70.

Tier drop rates were also adjusted to increase the likelihood of snagging a four or five-cost unit in the late game. The drop rates at level eight are being changed from 15/25/35/20/5 to 15/20/35/22/8, while level nine is going from 10/15/33/30/12 to 10/15/30/30/15.

How will the changes affect the meta?

Patch 9.19 decreased the amount of damage players take from units because the developers felt that game speed was moving too quickly. Former League of Legends pro and top-tier TFT tactician William “scarra” Li criticized the current meta for allowing players to get their perfect comp with little repercussions.

“A lot of the problem with this meta is that the pacing is really bad,” Scarra said. “Everyone hits level eight or nine, every game, and it means that you’re literally forcing perfect comps almost every game.”

Scarra’s critique on pacing is logical since players can bide their time without fear of being knocked out of the match, collecting their ideal units along the way.

It seems that the drop rate and leveling changes in 9.20 may further reinforce this meta. Players will be able to accelerate through the mid and late game quicker and pick up top-tier units sooner. Lowering the experience needed to hit level nine will allow players to achieve the “perfect comp” far more often, while also providing easier access to champions like Swain, Kai’Sa, and Karthus.

While players may find loopholes to taking out early-game tankers, some crafty ingenuity will definitely be needed to be successful in that endeavor.